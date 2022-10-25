Gap Will Remove All Yeezy Products from Stores Following Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable,” the brand said in a statement on Tuesday

Published on October 25, 2022 03:56 PM

Gap is removing all Yeezy product from stores following Kanye West's recent antisemitic remarks, the brand announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership," the statement began. "Our former partner's recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down Yeezygap.com."

The iconic American clothing brand's statement continued: " Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination."

Gap's statement comes just hours after Adidas also cut ties with the rapper.

The sportswear giant — who, over the weekend, dropped their latest Yeezy sneaker collaboration — said in a statement Tuesday that it will no longer work with West, noting that the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

"Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the company said on its website.

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)
Kanye West. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The statement continued, "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

Financial analysts speculate Adidas could lose $240 million from the split, NBC News reported.

The collapse of West's brand deals comes after weeks of outcry sparked by the Grammy winner's remarks, who threatened earlier this month on social media that he would be going "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

Over the weekend in Los Angeles, banners were unfurled on a 405 Freeway overpass by Neo-natzi that featured antisemitic signs and referenced West with the words, "Kanye is right about the Jews."

He doubled down on his comments overnight in an interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast, saying, "It's genocide and population control that Black people are in today, in America, that is promoted by the music and the media that Black people make that Jewish record labels get paid off of."

A slew of celebrities — including Lizzo, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and more — have publicly criticized West for his comments, while social media support for Jewish people has spread thanks to a campaign kicked off by Jessica Seinfeld.

