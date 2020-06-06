Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Everything is an extra 30 percent off this weekend

Gap’s Discounted Clothing Just Got Even Cheaper — Shop Shirts for $6 and Dresses for $13

Gap’s sitewide sale just got a whole lot bigger.

The retailer, known for its comfy everyday basics like jeans, t-shirts, dresses, and even face masks, lowered its already-affordable prices in a huge sale this weekend. Right now, shoppers can score everything at Gap on sale for up to 60 percent off, and those who don’t have Gap Cash (reward points that shoppers receive from previous purchases) can use code YOURS to save an extra 30 percent. We did a little math, and the offers combined bring the total discount to a whopping 72 percent off select items.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Gap Pleated Wrap Cami Dress in True Black, $41.30 with code YOURS (orig. $69.95); gap.com

While the extra 30-percent-off sale excludes certain products like face masks, shoppers can still score thousands of summer-perfect items for less. For example, this breathable tie-strap dress with a 4.4-star rating is as little as $41 this weekend, and the same goes for these classic blue skinny jeans that reviewers can’t stop buying.

Shop Gap’s Sale

Image zoom Old Navy

Gap’s sitewide sale ends on Monday, June 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so those hoping to stock up on closet staples better hurry. New arrivals and top-rated items like this multi-striped shirt dress are already selling out, so we expect that items will be flying off shelves this weekend. Shop now with code YOURS at Gap, and watch the prices drop in your shopping cart.

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Gap High Neck Bikini Top, $21 with code YOURS (orig. $39.95); gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Gap Vintage Wash V-Neck T-Shirt, $9.80 with code YOURS (orig. $19.95); gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Gap Ruffle Apron Midi Dress, $47.60 with code YOURS (orig. $79.95); gap.com