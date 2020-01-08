Gap’s Sale Section Is on Major Sale — Including a Puffer Jacket for Under $50

Image zoom

Gap has seemingly made a shift over the past few years, expanding way beyond simple wardrobe staples to include trendy looks like cropped flared jeans, oversized jackets, and bell-sleeved sweaters in playful patterns. The loungewear offerings have become easy go-tos for shoppers looking for comfortable athleisure at accessible price points, while the everyday clothes look increasingly like pricier pieces from brands like Everlane and Madewell. Even the exercise styles reflect similar styles to those of Lululemon.

Another incredible thing about Gap? The sales are frequent and widespread across clothing categories. Right now, you can shop The Great Gap Sale to score many of the items in the sale section for an additional 50 percent off (the discount is applied at checkout with promo code MORE).

With hundreds of discounts on everyday accessories, work wardrobe additions, and casual layering pieces, the huge Gap sale might have you feeling a bit overwhelmed at how best to tackle it. To help you find the biggest steals with the least amount of stress, we combed through Gap’s entire sale section and rounded up our majorly marked down favorites, from cozy sweaters and flattering leggings to sophisticated blazers and stylish midi skirts, below. But you’ll want to hurry — sizes are selling out for a lot of the most coveted looks. Shop Gap’s whole sale section here.

Our Gap Sale Picks

Image zoom

Buy It! High Rise Wide-Leg Crop Jeans, $31.49 (orig. $62.99); gap.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Mini Crossbody Tote, $23.99 (originally $59.95); gap.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Metallic V-Neck Sweater, $24.99 (orig. $79.95); gap.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Cozy Fringe Scarf, $12.49 (orig. $39.95); gap.com

Image zoom Gap

Buy It! Velvet Wrap Midi Skirt, $22.49 (orig. $79.95); gap.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Oversized Icon Denim Jacket $67.49 (orig. $168); gap.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Open-Toe Slingback Block Heel, $19.99 (orig. $69.95); gap.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Pretty Lace Demi Bra, $10.98 (orig. $44.50); gap.com

Image zoom

Buy It! ColdControl Max High Shine Colorblock Puffer Jacket, $47.49 (orig. $148); gap.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Velvet Midi Wrap Dress, $27.49 (orig. $89.95); gap.com

Our GapFit Sale Picks

Image zoom

Buy It! GapFit Full Length City Leggings, $31.49 (orig. $69.95), gap.com

Image zoom

Buy It! GapFit Open-Back Hoodie in Brushed Tech Jersey, $19.99 (orig. $49.95); gap.com

Image zoom

Buy It! GapFit Jacquard Quilted Pullover Hoodie, $34.99 (orig. $79.95); gap.com

Image zoom

Buy It! GapFit High Rise Blackout Spacedye 7/8 Leggings in Pink & Grey Spacedye, $47 (orig. $69.95); gap.com

