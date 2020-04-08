Gap Just Launched a Secret Deals Section Filled With Tons of Comfy Clothing Essentials — Starting at $8

Image zoom Gap

In case you missed it, Gap has been putting out some amazing sale prices recently, and it’s keeping the momentum going with these newly launched mystery deals. A secret selection of 250 items, including dresses, t-shirts, and bras, are majorly marked down — and prices start at just $8.

On top of a sitewide 40-percent-off sale, some of Gap’s mystery deals offer even more savings on items both perfect for warmer weather and being comfy indoors. Tons of dresses are marked down to $21 or under, like soft and casual tank dresses and denim dresses. Cute floral options (including skirts) are also discounted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The mystery deal sale price will automatically be added to your cart, so no code is needed at checkout. Even better? Gap is offering free shipping on orders over $25 as well as free returns on all orders.

Image zoom Gap

Buy It! Henley Knit Dress, $21 (orig. $69.95); gap.com; Sleeveless Shirt Dress in Tencel, $21 (orig. $69.95); gap.com; Cami Fit & Flare Dress, $17 (orig. $49.95); gap.com

Image zoom Gap

Buy It! Soft Spun Tie-Front Midi Dress, $21 (orig. $69.95); gap.com; Denim Cami Fit & Flare Dress, $17 (orig. $49.95); gap.com; Wrap Midi Skirt, $21 (orig. $69.95); gap.com

If you’re looking for loungewear deals, some of Gap’s highly rated essentials are included, like the Modern Cami (it’s only $8!) and Live-In Pretty Bralette. You can also snag activewear for under $30.

Image zoom

Buy It! Modern Cami, $8 (orig. $19.95); gap.com; Live-In Pretty Bralette, $18 (orig. $44.50); gap.com; GapFit High Rise Print Capris, $28 (orig. $69.95); gap.com

With so many goodies to choose from, we have a feeling your cart will be pretty full by the time you go through all the deals. We’re not sure how long they’ll last, so make sure to shop what you’re eyeing today before prices shoot back up. Shop the entirety of Gap’s mystery deals section here.