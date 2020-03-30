Gap Just Marked Down Everything in Its Online Store — Up to 60% Off

Image zoom

There are sales galore happening right now, but take note: Some of the most impressive clothing deals are currently available at Gap.

The retailer just discounted its entire online store, marking down all of its clothes, shoes, and accessories by up to 60 percent through tonight at midnight PT. And that’s not all! Shoppers can score an extra 20 percent off those sale prices with promo code ADDIT. Plus, all orders of at least $25 qualify for free shipping.

The shopping event includes jeans and denim starting at $21, dresses and jumpsuits going for as little as $17, and cozy work-from-home clothes (in other words, soft sweatshirts and sweatpants) for just $17 as well. New arrivals are also included in the massive sale, making it a great time to stock your closet with dresses, blouses, and shorts that you’ll live in this spring and summer.

Shop Gap Women’s Clothing Deals:

Folks who are working from home will love all of Gap’s new deals on comfy and casual clothes. Just think of how often you’ll wear its soft crewneck sweatshirts, cozy cardigans, and vintage-inspired hoodies around the house — clearly, these major markdowns are simply too good to pass up.

While we only rounded up the best sales from the women’s section, there are also tons of 60%-off deals hiding in the men’s, kids’, and baby departments, ensuring everyone in the family can save on what they need for spring. Just be sure to grab what you want now! The prices will go back up when these deals end at midnight PT tonight (if they don’t sell out before then).

Buy It! Apron Maxi Dress, $31 (orig. $89.95); gap.com

Buy It! Balloon Sleeve Cardigan, $30 (orig. $59.95); gap.com

Buy It! Vintage Soft Crewneck Sweatshirt, $19.99 (orig. $49.95); gap.com

Buy It! High Rise Wide Leg Crop Jeans, $35 (orig. $69.95); gap.com

Buy It! Ruffle Apron Midi Dress, $28 (orig. $79.95); gap.com

Buy It! Vintage Soft Hoodie, from $29 (orig. $64.95); gap.com

Buy It! Printed Midi Skirt, $36 (orig. $59.95); gap.com

Buy It! Vintage Soft Raglan Sweatshirt, from $17 (orig. $44.95); gap.com

Buy It! Linen-Cotton Ruffle Midi Dress, from $36 (orig. $89.95); gap.com

Buy It! Upcycled Raincoat, $47 (orig. $118); gap.com

