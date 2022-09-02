Classic Basics and Cozy Transitional Layers for Fall Are Up to 75% Off at Gap's Labor Day Weekend Sale

Better hurry, this sale ends Monday

Published on September 2, 2022 05:30 AM

Gap Labor Day sale
Photo: Gap

It might be hard to believe, but Labor Day Weekend (and its many sales) means we're only a few short weeks away from the first day of fall. As we begin to transition from one season to the next by pulling out our favorite throw blankets and counting the moments until our first pumpkin spiced latte, it's also time to take inventory of our closets.

If you're in desperate need of a cozy season wardrobe refresh, we have some great news. Gap, the classic destination for affordable basics like sweatshirts, flannels, jeans, and more is having a major Labor Day Weekend sale. Now through Monday, September 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET, every single thing on the site is on sale — which includes the new collection for up to 40 percent off and sale items further reduced by up to 75 percent.

There are over 900 pieces to sift through in this massive sale, but we went ahead and did the work to narrow it down to the 12 prettiest and most eye-catching essentials to save big on right now.

The Best Gap Labor Day Weekend Deals

Need something to wear outside once the temperature starts to drop? Then check out this oversized black jean jacket. It has a roomier fit, which makes it ideal for layering a sweatshirt underneath on a blustery day. The material isn't stretchy so it won't lose its shape, and it's machine washable for extremely easy upkeep. Shoppers call it "a must in every woman's closet" and say it has a "vintage look" to it that "never goes out of style."

Gap Labor Day sale
Gap

Buy It! Gap Oversized Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell, $80 (orig. $89.95); gap.com

Another can't miss piece is this smocked, ruffled mini dress that brings the cottagecore trend into fall with a few deep and moody colors. It has an A-line cut with a relaxed fit in the skirt that sits away from the body but it has a defined waist for some shape, too. There's also this knit midi dress, which has cute puff sleeves and is available in three colors. Style it with ankle boots to wear to the office or heels during a night out.

Gap Labor Day sale
Gap

Buy It! Gap Smocked Ruffle Sleeve Mini Dress, $55–$71 (orig. $79.95); gap.com

Gap Labor Day sale
Gap

Buy It! Gap Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $62 (orig. $69.95); gap.com

Shop these finds and so much more at the Gap Labor Day Weekend Sale, but just be sure to add them to your cart before Monday night.

Gap Labor Day sale
Gap

Buy It! Gap High Rise Stride Jeans with Washwell, $47 (orig. $79.95); gap.com

Gap Labor Day sale
Gap

Buy It! Gap Bomber Jacket, $89 (orig. $128); gap.com

Gap Labor Day sale
Gap

Buy It! Gap Waffle Knit Raglan Henley Shirt, $39 (orig. $49.95); gap.com

