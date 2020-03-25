Gap Inc., Canada Goose Begin Producing Protective Gear for Hospital Workers amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Gap Inc. is stepping up to help hospital workers in California during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company — which owns Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Intermix, Athleta, Hill City and Janie and Jack —announced on Tuesday that its factories will begin making personal protective equipment (PPE) like gowns, masks and scrubs for healthcare workers on the front lines of caring for those with the virus.

In addition to manufacturing these materials, Gap Inc. has also taken steps to connect California hospitals with different supply vendors who have unused medical gear available.

Other majors brands like Canada Goose are also stepping up in this time of need. The company has repurposed two factories, with more available if necessary, to manufacture scrubs for healthcare workers as well as patient gowns to be donated for free to Canadian hospitals.

“Across Canada, there are people risking their lives every day on the frontlines of COVID-19 in healthcare facilities, and they need help. Now is the time to put our manufacturing resources and capabilities to work for the greater good,” says President & CEO of Canada Goose, Dani Reiss, in a press release.

Reiss also told employees that he would not be taking a salary for the next three months at least, and instead would donate that money to the Canada Goose Employee Support Fund. The initiative was established to help workers affected by store closures who aren’t qualified for government aid.

Last week, other fashion brands and designers have also offered their services and resources for making medical supplies. Fashion designer Christian Siriano volunteered to sew masks for New York hospital workers.

“If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some. I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help,” the designer said on Twitter.

Siriano’s Project Runaway costar Brandon Maxwell announced on social media that his factories would be pivoting to manufacturing PPEs as well.

“As more information becomes available on how to manufacture medical grade masks and gloves, we will transition in to doing so. Any information you can share for donating locations or organizations would be greatly appreciated,” Maxwell wrote on social media. “We are an industry that is nothing without ideas, and now is the time for us to come together as a community to use these ideas to give back.”

For donation information, Maxwell encouraged people to email info@brandonmaxwell.com.

More designers including Michael Costello, Los Angeles Apparel founder Dov Charney, Pyer Moss founder and designer Kerby Jean-Raymond and swimwear designer Karla Colletto also announced within the past few days that they too, will make medical products for area hospitals.