Gap Donates 500 Pairs of Steve Kornacki's Famous Khakis for Giving Tuesday

Americans couldn't get enough of MSNBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki's signature Gap khakis as election results came in. So now, to honor the viral fashion phenomenon in a special way, Kornacki and Gap are giving back.

In support of Giving Tuesday, Gap is donating 500 pairs of the classic khaki pants Kornacki made famous to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Workforce Readiness program, which helps prepare youth to enter the workforce.

"The Gap got in touch with me and they said we would like to give you free khaki pants for a lifetime. Now I go through about one pair of pants every five or ten years. That's much to big of a gift for me to be accepting so I said thank you but no thank you," Kornacki announced on MSNBC.

He continued: "Then the Gap said well we have something else in mind. Instead of giving me pants, it's going to go to the Boys and Girls Club of America to what they call their Workforce Readiness program."

“It’s been fun to watch fans adoring Steve and his style,” said Gap's President and CEO Mark Breitbard. “Steve’s sincerity and work ethic won the hearts of Americans and together, we were inspired to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Workforce Readiness program by providing them with hundreds of ‘Kornacki khakis’ Steve made famous on election night.”

When Kornacki's signature election week ensemble — khakis, a white button-down and a striped tie — went viral, Gap confirmed that sales in its "palomino brown" khakis significantly spiked.

A Gap spokesperson told TODAY that the retailer saw a roughly "90% unit sale increase online" of the khakis and it also saw a "dramatic increase" in online traffic in the wake of Kornacki's viral fame.

Despite his newfound stardom, Kornacki admitted he didn't feel much different. “Did you know how much the internet loved you?” NBC’s Savannah Sellers asked him as she presented a series of headlines about Kornacki.