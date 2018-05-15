Gal Meets Glam Blogger's Second Nordstrom Collection Has Even Prettier Dresses than the First

If you’re in need of a perfect spring dress — ’tis the season! — Nordstrom‘s exclusive new collection launch with Gal Meets Glam blogger Julia Engel couldn’t be a better option.

Engel, a style influencer who has built up a loyal fan base thanks to her fashion, travel, lifestyle and home blog, Gal Meets Glam, applied her signature feminine aesthetic to create 27 dresses – plus 10 newly dropped styles! – sold exclusively at Nordstrom, and designed each item in her capsule to be versatile for any occasion, from wedding to work to party to date night. The result is a lineup full of feminine silhouettes, flirty florals, delicate lace and romantic details, with each look available in sizes 0 to 20 and priced from $138 to $250.

Picking a favorite seems close to impossible, which is why we’ve gone ahead and picked out seven of our favorite styles. Scroll down to shop our top picks and more from the gorgeous new Gal Meets Glam collection.

Buy It! Gal Meets Glam Collection Packed Bouquet Print Cotton Dress, $148; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gal Meets Glam Collection Isabella Floral Stripe Cross Back Maxi Dress, $178; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gal Meets Glam Collection Penelope Baby Bud Embroidered Fit & Flare Midi Dress, $250; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gal Meets Glam Collection Rosemary Floral Embroidered Midi Dress, $198; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gal Meets Glam Collection Polka Dot Off the Shoulder Dress, $168; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gal Meets Glam Collection Floral Wallpaper Print Fit & Flare Dress, $168; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Gal Meets Glam Collection Clip Dot Chiffon Midi Dress, $168; nordstrom.com