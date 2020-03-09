Gal Meets Glam Just Dropped the Prettiest Comfy Shoe Collection with Margaux

Image zoom Gal Meets Glam Margaux Shoes Julia Engel

While the official start of spring is still weeks away, we have a feeling this highly anticipated warm weather shoe collection is going to sell out fast.

Following the success of Gal Meets Glam founder Julia Engel’s wildly popular dress and coat line at Nordstrom, the Charleston blogger is back with a follow-up collection of springy shoes for Margaux. If the success of the first is any indication, the new five-piece collaboration, which dropped today on Margaux.com, is going to be a hit with the influencer’s 1.2 million blush- and floral-loving followers.

The New York-based shoe brand, which is known for its size-inclusive offering, comfortable designs, and luxury materials (sans the hefty price tag) worked with the designer to launch two new styles. The collaboration includes Margaux’s popular ballet flat, The Pointe, as well as two debut shoes: The Mule and The Espadrille.

“The spring collaboration was inspired by the shoes I personally reach for most often this time of year,” Engel said in a statement from the brand. “I was thrilled that Margaux was up for creating some brand new silhouettes, bringing their signature quality, fit, and comfort level to the espadrille and mule styles I love.”

Image zoom Gal Meets Glam Margaux Shoes Julia Engel

Fans of the blogger will no doubt recognize her signature style — blush hues, toile and floral prints, and feminine details (hello, big bows!) — in the collaboration. The previous collection, which is still available on Margaux in select styles, featured three flats and a heeled boot offered in similar shades with equally girly accents.

Shoppers will also appreciate each shoe’s comfy, already broken-in feel — especially the wedge espadrilles. “I fell in love with espadrilles a few years ago when our frequent travels made comfortable, but attractive, shoes a top priority,” Engel said. “Ever since, they’ve been staples of my spring and summer wardrobe. I’ve found them to be some of the most comfortable pairs of shoes I own.”

If these sweet pieces are the treat your feet need for upcoming trips, weddings, graduations, and more, browse the new lineup over on Margaux, or shop them all below.

