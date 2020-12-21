The actress chats with PEOPLE about all-things jewelry — including the whopping Tiffany & Co. diamond worn in her new film, Death on the Nile

Gal Gadot's Daughters Are Already Deciding 'Who Gets What' from Her Jewelry Collection

Gal Gadot finds herself decked in diamonds often — whether it's in new movies (she has two upcoming films that have big accessory moments) or attending virtual premieres in chic pieces (she wore Tiffany & Co. to the Wonder Woman 1984 celebration). But at the moment, she has two people already eyeing her jewelry box full of gems — her daughters, Alma, 9, and Maya, 3.

"They love jewelry and love accessories," Gadot, 35, tells PEOPLE. "So, every time they see me wear something new, they are always very intrigued. They are already deciding amongst themselves who is going to get what when they grow up."

Some of the pieces that will undoubtedly catch their eye are the Tiffany & Co. jewels worn in her two upcoming movies.

In her new film, Wonder Woman 1984 (out on Christmas Day), Gadot's character, Diana Prince, adds another piece of "armor" to her superhero costume when she dons the Tiffany & Co. Bone Cuff, designed by Elsa Peretti for the jewelry house over 50 years ago.

"I’ve always loved Elsa Peretti’s legendary Bone Cuff as it is a symbol of power and glamour," Gadot says of her on-screen wardrobe. "When Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins decided to outfit Diana Prince in it, I thought it was the perfect piece of jewelry to pay homage to the character’s strength."

As if wearing one legendary Tiffany & Co. piece wasn't epic enough, fans will notice another standout from the house in her other new release, Death on the Nile.

The film adaption of Agatha Christie's 1937 novel, directed by Kenneth Branagh, stars Gadot and Armie Hammer, who play a glamorous duo whose honeymoon is cut short when a guest on their riverboat cruise is murdered. While we have to wait another year to see the glam wardrobe (last week, it was announced that the film's release is being pushed to Sept. 17, 2021), it will be worth the wait.

"My character Linette’s looks throughout the film are definitely some of my favorites," Gadot says.

One standout item? The replica of the legendary Tiffany yellow diamond — the one worn by Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars — which Gadot says she was "thrilled" to wear in the film.

Lady Gaga debuted the diamond (which weighs over 128 carats) on the carpet for the first time, 141 years after it was discovered in South Africa by Tiffany & Co. founder Charles Lewis Tiffany.

The only other stars to ever wear the piece? Audrey Hepburn, who wore it in publicity photos for her famous 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and socialite Mary Whitehouse, who debuted it at the 1957 Tiffany Ball in Newport, Rhode Island.

If all this talk of jewels has you wanting to add some to your holiday wish list, Gadot curated her favorite pieces in a gift guide at Tiffany.com, that's full of standout accessories and gorgeous pieces for the home.

