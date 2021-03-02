The centerpiece of the expectant star's "angelic" look was an eye-catching emerald-cut pendant from the Tiffany Blue Book Collection

Gal Gadot Teamed Her Golden Globes Look (and Baby Bump!) with 90+ Carats of Tiffany & Co. Jewels

There's no denying that Gal Gadot was glowing at the 2021 Golden Globes. From her dress to her jewels to her pregnancy aura (the star revealed on Instagram Monday that she's expecting her third child!), the actress' entire vibe was "angelic," as her stylist Elizabeth Stewart so simply described it to PEOPLE.

Gadot reinvented the "baby doll dress" silhouette in a custom white Givenchy Haute Couture look designed by the label's Creative Director Matthew M. Williams. The two-piece featured a silk halter neck mini dress with a satin collar and matching white silk cape.

"I always love to show off Gal's legs," Stewart says of the mini moment. "The look is so simple and chic and perfect to show off a gorgeous necklace."

The dazzling pendant is a piece from Tiffany & Co.'s upcoming 2021 Blue Book Collection and features a bicolor zoisite that actually changes color "from violet-blue to purplish-red" depending on the light and angle. Gadot rounded out her accessories with two other Tiffany & Co. jewelry moments, including a diamond ring (valued at $19,000) and diamond earrings set in platinum.

"The craftsmanship and detail of the Tiffany Blue Book necklace is extraordinary," Gadot tells PEOPLE exclusively. "The bi-color zoisite center stone is such a unique color that you can easily get lost in, sometimes appearing blue and in other light red. It was absolutely perfect for an evening of celebrating so many incredible nominees and creators."

Stewart tells PEOPLE that Gadot's Golden Globes fashion moment was a "fresh and modern approach to vintage glamour."

"The stunning Tiffany & Co. pendant added an exquisite, colorful touch to Gal's chic look," she says.

Dior makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani kept the "vintage glamour" theme going with Gadot's glam.

"Gals is wearing a beautiful white dress with a cape, so as a team we decided for a bold, chic, Hollywood look with fresh dewy skin," Bedrani said.

And to achieve the perfect red lip, Bedrani first filled Gadot's pout with Dior Contour lip liner pencil in Célébre and then applied the Rouge Dior lipstick in Célébre.

To bring her entire look together, Gadot's longtime hair stylist Mark Townsend created Old Hollywood curls with a deep side part.

And it was clear that the superstar was feeling herself.