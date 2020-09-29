Sales for This Ultra-Soft Sweatshirt Just Went Up 416% — and It's Only $20

Social distancing has brought loungewear to the forefront of our wardrobes this year. Leggings, matching sweatsuits, and joggers are now accepted as a daily norm, especially if you’ve been working from home. But after months of wearing your favorite sweats on repeat, it may be time to give your collection a refresh — and if you’re looking to add some cute new lounge styles to your weekly rotation, we suggest doing so with the $20 Gadewake Sweatshirt with Pockets from Amazon.