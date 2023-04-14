Gabrielle Union Shares Pics from Vacation — Including One in a Yellow Thong Bikini

Gabrielle Union is sharing some cheeky photos from her family beach vacation.

The actress, 50, posted a series of photos and videos featuring her husband Dwyane Wade, 41, and their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James on a family beach vacation.

In the first photo, taken from behind her as she walks towards the ocean, Union showed off the back of her beach body in a yellow thong bikini.

In one of the videos she posted, Union and Wade stood near the ocean break, showcasing their abs and hugging each other. Next, she posted a quote from herself: "This vibe… this peace… this happiness is unmatched." In another video, the PDA-friendly couple hugged and swayed in the water.

Other pics showed Wade sitting in the sand with Kaavia, in an adorable orange and yellow two-piece, and the couple canoodling in a lavish beachside cabana. The series ended with a cute pic of Kaavia eating some noodles with "Mood" typed on top of the photo.

"I like my days like I like the beach - peaceful," the Cheaper by the Dozen actress wrote in the caption.

Last summer, Union shared more spicy bikini photos from vacation. The carousel of photos, taken on Spain's Mallorca island, began with a fun photo of the former Chicago Bulls star playfully nestled in her chest, with a second picture of him snapping his own photo with a digital camera as she leaned into him.

The pair took things up a notch with a few sultry photos of themselves by the water.

"It's begun. 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🛥🛥🛥#WadeWorldTour2022," Union captioned the post.

It's been a busy few weeks for the Wades, who spent Easter supporting pal Udonis Haslem at the Easter Sunday Miami Heat basketball game, days after Union walked the red carpet with stepdaughter Zaya Wade, 15, at the GLAAD Awards.

In an interview with DAZED, the younger Wade opened up about her relationship with her famous stepmom.

"It's about being you and expressing yourself the way you want to. She tries to teach me that beauty standards are arbitrary and that they don't mean anything," Zaya shared. "They don't matter anymore; what people thought was the standard is not. And just that being myself is the best technique out there."