Gabrielle Union Shares Pics from Vacation — Including One in a Yellow Thong Bikini

“I like my days like I like the beach - peaceful,” the actress wrote alongside a series of photos and videos of her family vacation

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 03:31 PM
Gabrielle Union Shares Pics From Vacation — Including a Shot in Her Teeny Bikini
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade. Photo: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Gabrielle Union is sharing some cheeky photos from her family beach vacation.

The actress, 50, posted a series of photos and videos featuring her husband Dwyane Wade, 41, and their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James on a family beach vacation.

In the first photo, taken from behind her as she walks towards the ocean, Union showed off the back of her beach body in a yellow thong bikini.

In one of the videos she posted, Union and Wade stood near the ocean break, showcasing their abs and hugging each other. Next, she posted a quote from herself: "This vibe… this peace… this happiness is unmatched." In another video, the PDA-friendly couple hugged and swayed in the water.

Other pics showed Wade sitting in the sand with Kaavia, in an adorable orange and yellow two-piece, and the couple canoodling in a lavish beachside cabana. The series ended with a cute pic of Kaavia eating some noodles with "Mood" typed on top of the photo.

"I like my days like I like the beach - peaceful," the Cheaper by the Dozen actress wrote in the caption.

Last summer, Union shared more spicy bikini photos from vacation. The carousel of photos, taken on Spain's Mallorca island, began with a fun photo of the former Chicago Bulls star playfully nestled in her chest, with a second picture of him snapping his own photo with a digital camera as she leaned into him.

The pair took things up a notch with a few sultry photos of themselves by the water.

"It's begun. 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🛥🛥🛥#WadeWorldTour2022," Union captioned the post.

It's been a busy few weeks for the Wades, who spent Easter supporting pal Udonis Haslem at the Easter Sunday Miami Heat basketball game, days after Union walked the red carpet with stepdaughter Zaya Wade, 15, at the GLAAD Awards.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Share Sweet Photos with Zaya Wade Ahead of Winter Formal

In an interview with DAZED, the younger Wade opened up about her relationship with her famous stepmom.

"It's about being you and expressing yourself the way you want to. She tries to teach me that beauty standards are arbitrary and that they don't mean anything," Zaya shared. "They don't matter anymore; what people thought was the standard is not. And just that being myself is the best technique out there."

Related Articles
Jenna Ortega at the Gris Dior VIP Party in Los Angeles, CA on April 11, 2023.
Jenna Ortega on Embracing Wednesday Addams' Unique Style: 'I've Always Respected Goth Culture'
Watch Ellie Goulding Hilariously Struggle to Walk Up the Stairs in Her Skintight Skirt
Watch Ellie Goulding Hilariously Struggle to Walk Up Stairs in Her Skintight Skirt
Lisa Rinna Beauty
Lisa Rinna's Beauty Brand Launches New Plumping Oils to Help You Get 'a Taste' of Her Lip Look (Exclusive)
dame Mary Quant
Designer Credited with Inventing the Miniskirt, Dame Mary Quant, Dead at 93
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
7 Beauty Essentials Ciara Can't Live Without
jessica simpson style
Jessica Simpson Rocks 5 Sexy Looks During Her 2 Days in New York — See Them All!
olivia culpo
Olivia Culpo Shares Stunning, Scenic Photos with Christian McCaffrey from Utah Getaway: 'Fiancé'
Sharon Stone attends the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023
Sharon Stone on How There Being Only 'Room for One' Type of Woman Changed Her Self-Image (Exclusive)
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kris Jenner Gave Kourtney Her Late Husband's Wedding Ring Before Italian Wedding: 'That Gift Meant So Much'
Certified Infant Swim Instructor Reveals the One Swimsuit Color Children Should Never Wear
This Is the One Swimsuit Color Children Should Never Wear, According to a Certified Swim Instructor
Tracee Ellis Ross bathing suit selfie
See Tracee Ellis Ross Show Off Her Wild Side While Modeling a Fierce Cheetah-Print Bikini
Katharine McPhee denim shirt tout
Move Over, Jean Jacket: Katharine McPhee Is Making a Case for Denim Shirts — Snag the Style Starting at $28
Billie Eillish Rocks White Fishnet Stockings with Pearl Hearts on Easter
Billie Eilish's Dreamy Easter Look Has a Hidden Sweetheart Detail
jennifer garner nyc media tour april 2023
Jennifer Garner Wears 5 Different Outfits in 1 Day — See Them All!
Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Tattoos Including 3 Butterflies in Honor of Her Kids; Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the Paley Center For Media's 2019 PaleyFest LA - "9-1-1"
Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Off New Tattoos Including 3 Butterflies in Honor of Her Kids
Jana Kramer and Volition Beauty
Jana Kramer Launches Wine-Inspired Skincare with Volition Beauty: 'Magic Potion' (Exclusive)