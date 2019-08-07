Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Body in Cheeky Thong Bikini: 'Sun's Out ...'

It looks like more than just the “sun’s out” in Gabrielle Union’s latest steamy Instagram post.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 46, posted a photo to her Instagram account on Tuesday showing off her bikini body and telling fans to tune in to the reality show Tuesday night.

The sexy shot shows Union in a string bikini, which appears to be made out of a crocheted fabric. The actress, posing in front of a body of water, paired the look with a bronze eye and shimmering lip. Union’s hair was held back by a wire headband.

“Suns out…#Agt’s out 🤷🏾‍♀️ See you tonight,” she captioned the picture.

Image zoom April Belle Photos

Many of Union’s celebrity followers gushed over her post.

“Welll well well…SHUT IT DOWN THEN 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍,” Power actress La La Anthony commented.

Comedian Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, simply wrote, “Ma’am! 🙌🏽😍”

Actress Ellen Pompeo, couldn’t even find the words for Union’s provocative photo, instead commenting a string of flame and firework emojis.

The Bring it On actress’ photo comes only a few months after Union opened up to PEOPLE about “finally” feeling “okay” with herself 10 years after her first no makeup shoot for the Beautiful Issue.

“Once I kind of made peace with who I am and where I’m at and being 46, I actually feel pretty, pretty solid about being back here 10 years later, shooting again with no makeup,” she said. “Because I’m finally really okay with me.”