Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Body in Cheeky Thong Bikini: 'Sun's Out ...'

The sexy shot shows Gabrielle Union in a string bikini, which appears to be made out of a crocheted fabric
It looks like more than just the “sun’s out” in Gabrielle Union’s latest steamy Instagram post.
The America’s Got Talent judge, 46, posted a photo to her Instagram account on Tuesday showing off her bikini body and telling fans to tune in to the reality show Tuesday night.
The sexy shot shows Union in a string bikini, which appears to be made out of a crocheted fabric. The actress, posing in front of a body of water, paired the look with a bronze eye and shimmering lip. Union’s hair was held back by a wire headband.
“Suns out…#Agt’s out 🤷🏾♀️ See you tonight,” she captioned the picture.
Many of Union’s celebrity followers gushed over her post.
“Welll well well…SHUT IT DOWN THEN 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍,” Power actress La La Anthony commented.
Comedian Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, simply wrote, “Ma’am! 🙌🏽😍”
Actress Ellen Pompeo, couldn’t even find the words for Union’s provocative photo, instead commenting a string of flame and firework emojis.
The Bring it On actress’ photo comes only a few months after Union opened up to PEOPLE about “finally” feeling “okay” with herself 10 years after her first no makeup shoot for the Beautiful Issue.
“Once I kind of made peace with who I am and where I’m at and being 46, I actually feel pretty, pretty solid about being back here 10 years later, shooting again with no makeup,” she said. “Because I’m finally really okay with me.”