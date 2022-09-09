Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Turn Heads with Their Matching Style at the Toronto Film Festival

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade know how to make a style statement.

On Thursday, the pair made their way to the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of The Inspection, an American drama that stars Union, alongside Jeremy Pope and Raúl Castillo.

The two posed on the red carpet in coordinating black-tie ensembles.

Union, 40, donned a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown with a thigh-high slit and the label's viral orbit pearl-beaded necklace for a touch of cool regality. She accessorized with jewelry from Melinda Maria & Graziela Gems and rounded out the look with open-toe stilettos.

Wade, 40, looked dapper in a custom Burberry suit, which featured a tuxedo jacket with brooches on the lapels.

Sam Santos/Shutterstock

Union and Wade are well acquainted with being in the sartorial spotlight.

In May, they headed to New York for the Met Gala to celebrate The Costume Institute's second installment of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibit.

The two walked the red carpet in Versace looks (which Union shared took "many, many, many months" to design) — her in a plunging, figure-hugging gown with a feather train and floral appliqué and him in a white suit featuring a gold-accented jacket, which he wore unbuttoned to reveal his abs. They also accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

"Our stylists, Thomas [Christos Kikis] and Jason [Bolden], do a great job at making sure we stay together and looking good," the former NBA player added on the red carpet. "So to me, it's good to be back here at the Met Gala. There's so much energy here. It's great you get to see so many friends. I mean just everybody, it's just amazing to be back here."

While fashionably show-stopping, Union's look was also executed with a story to tell.

"Because when you think about the Gilded Age and Black and brown people in this country, this country is built off of our backs, our blood, sweat and tears," the Bring It On alum said of her gown during Vogue's red carpet livestream, referencing its connection to the night's "Gilded Glamour" dress code.

"So we added these red crystals to represent the blood spilled during the accumulation of gross wealth by a few during the Gilded Age, off of the backs of Black people and people of color in this country," she added.

Union's attire also nodded to pioneering actress Diahann Carroll, "a symbol of opulence and if you will, a gilded glamor," she explained.

Union and Wade met in 2004 while co-hosting a Super Bowl Party. At the time, sparks didn't immediately fly, the BET award winner sharing with E! News that they held different interests. "I stayed on one side of the room with my people," she remembered. "We like to party and he doesn't drink at all. He was on the other side of the room holding bible study."

The duo started dating in 2009 yet didn't make their relationship public until 2010, while appearing together at the Summer Groove Benefit Dinner in Hollywood, Florida.

Johnny Nunez/Getty

Following their engagement in December 2013, the twosome tied the knot in August 2014, during an intimate wedding ceremony in Miami, Florida. In 2018 they welcomed their daughter Kaavia James through a surrogate (Union previously opened up about her fertility struggles). Union is also stepmom to Wade's three children from his previous marriage — Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 8.