Gabrielle Union Shines in a Gold Trench Coat and Silver Boots: 'Ferrero Rocher Cosplay'

The Bring It On alum stood out in the streets of New York City while in town for the 2022 Gotham Awards 

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

Published on November 29, 2022 05:19 PM
Gabrielle Union is Pictured Stepping Out in New York City. The 50 year old actress looked fashionable in a metallic gold trench coat paired with silver boots.
Photo: TheImageDirect

Gabrielle Union is shining in gold.

While in New York City for an appearance on The Late Show as well as the 2022 Gotham Awards, The Inspection actress, 50, dazzled in a gold trench coat paired with Anny Nord boots in silver leather. Her longtime stylist Thomas Christos put together the chic street style outfit and the actress paired it with dark eyeshadow and a light pink lip.

Union wore the metallic-colored outfit that she called "Ferrero Rocher cosplay" on Instagram while walking through the streets of N.Y.C. following Sunday's events. At the Gotham Awards, Union received an outstanding supporting performance nomination for The Inspection and best documentary feature nomination for The Territory.

Gabrielle Union gold outfit
Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Union spoke to PEOPLE about the pride she took in portraying the "beautiful story" of The Inspection while visiting the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

"As an actress, I normally look for characters that have some chunk of me in them. I did not see that in Inez," she said of her character, Inez French. The character, a homophobic prison guard, can't come to terms with the fact that her son Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) is gay because of her strong religious background. She ultimately disowns him, setting him on a path to join the Marines.

"It's not going to manifest itself in the same way, but when you are centering an oppressor's idea of who you need to be to be considered worthy of all of the things, everybody is on the chopping block," she added.

At the awards ceremony, Union opted for a black sleeveless velvet Fendi gown that featured a portrait of a Roman goddess. She paired the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. For her appearance on The Late Show, she wore a black blazer dress with matching heels. She kept her hair in the same tight updo with gold detailing throughout all her evening activities.

