Gabrielle Union Reveals the Superstitious Reason Husband Dwyane Wade Got Her Initials Tattooed 

Gabrielle Union told the sweet and funny story behind her husband's tattoo on the Wednesday episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 23, 2022 01:16 PM
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty

Dwyane Wade's surprise birthday gift for his wife Gabrielle Union's 50th was inked with love and luck.

On Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the award-winning actress revealed the superstitious meaning behind her husband's new wrist tattoo, which is her "GU" initials inscribed next to his pre-existing heart ink.

"He's like, 'I want us to work so I'm only getting your initials. I'm getting it super small,'" she shared with host Kelly Ripa and guest host Déjà Vu.

Its size comes from a "running joke" within their family, with Union noting that her "former spouse" NFL player Chris Howard got a "very large" arm tattoo of her first name in "distinct font," but the couple ended up splitting in 2005 and later divorcing.

"He's superstitious? He's afraid [that] if he gets the giant 'Gabrielle' you're doomed?" Ripa then asked the actress about the former NBA player, 40.

"He's like, 'I don't need to learn that lesson so Imma just go the opposite direction,'" Union shared.

However, the Inspection star also revealed that fans were jokingly "offended" by the minuscule touch because they believe she deserved an "homage" which, Union suggested, might be next year's present.

Previously Wade vowed never to get Union's name inked because he wanted them to "work [out]" – that was until he actually started getting more and more tattoos after his retirement.

Union celebrated her 50th birthday in Cape Town, South Africa, alongside Wade and their daughter Kaavia, 4. It was on their special trip when Wade revealed the dedication.

In an Instagram video posted by Union, she's captured beaming at and kissing her husband.

"The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo. @dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetown Part 4," she wrote in the caption.

During the interview, The Bring It On alum also spilled some details on the additional gift Wade planned out — a calming stay at a Malibu, California, rental for some solo R&R.

Turns out, he's been reaping the vacation benefits. "You know who has enjoyed this peace? He has. He's there getting manicures, he's having wine tastings, he's living his best Malibu life," Union joked.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Union and Wade met in February 2007 and went public with their relationship in July 2010. They wed in in August 2014 during an intimate ceremony with friends and family in Miami, Florida.

In addition to Kaavia, Wade is also the father to Zaire, 20, Xavier, 9, and Zaya, 15 from previous marriages, and serves as legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

Related Articles
Gabrielle Union, dwayne wade
Gabrielle Union's Husband Dwyane Wade Surprises Her with Sweet Tattoo for Her 50th Birthday
Kaavia Wade Encanto Birthday
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party
Gabrielle Union Celebrates Halloween Early with Daughter Kaavia amid Her 'Wade World Tour'
Gabrielle Union Celebrates Halloween Early with Daughter Kaavia amid 50th Birthday Celebration
Dwyane Wade; Zaya Wade; Siovaughn Funches-Wade
Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex-Wife's Objection to Daughter Zaya Changing Her Name: 'This Isn't a Game'
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade
Dwyane Wade's Kids: Everything to Know
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union Wade and Kaavia James
Gabrielle Union Shares Video Joking with Daughter Kaavia About Favorite 'Frozen' Characters
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union 'The Inspection' premiere, Toronto International Film Festival
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Turn Heads with Their Matching Style at the Toronto Film Festival
Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia are Stylish as Ever in Matching Bikinis
Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Are 'Twinnin and Grinnin' in Matching Bathing Suits: Photos
Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James
Gabrielle Union Cheers on Daughter Kaavia, 3, as She Learns to Ride a Bike: 'There You Go!'
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Gabrielle Union Bares Almost All in Sultry Photo Taken by Husband Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Dwyane Wade Pays Tribute to 'My Forever Date' Gabrielle Union in Jet-Setting Mother's Day Post
Dwayne Wade
32 Sweet Photos of Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Crew That Prove They're #FamilyGoals
Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade
Gabrielle Union 'Can't Believe' Zaya Wade Is 15 as She Celebrates Stepdaughter's Birthday
Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James
Gabrielle Union Cheers on Daughter Kaavia James as She Shows Off Her 'Interpretive Dance' Moves
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Relationship Timeline