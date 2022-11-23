Gabrielle Union Reveals the Superstitious Reason Husband Dwyane Wade Got Her Initials Tattooed 

Dwyane Wade's surprise birthday gift for his wife Gabrielle Union's 50th was inked with love and luck.

On Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the award-winning actress revealed the superstitious meaning behind her husband's new wrist tattoo, which is her "GU" initials inscribed next to his pre-existing heart ink.

"He's like, 'I want us to work so I'm only getting your initials. I'm getting it super small,'" she shared with host Kelly Ripa and guest host Déjà Vu.

Its size comes from a "running joke" within their family, with Union noting that her "former spouse" NFL player Chris Howard got a "very large" arm tattoo of her first name in "distinct font," but the couple ended up splitting in 2005 and later divorcing.

"He's superstitious? He's afraid [that] if he gets the giant 'Gabrielle' you're doomed?" Ripa then asked the actress about the former NBA player, 40.

"He's like, 'I don't need to learn that lesson so Imma just go the opposite direction,'" Union shared.

However, the Inspection star also revealed that fans were jokingly "offended" by the minuscule touch because they believe she deserved an "homage" which, Union suggested, might be next year's present.

Previously Wade vowed never to get Union's name inked because he wanted them to "work [out]" – that was until he actually started getting more and more tattoos after his retirement.

Union celebrated her 50th birthday in Cape Town, South Africa, alongside Wade and their daughter Kaavia, 4. It was on their special trip when Wade revealed the dedication.

In an Instagram video posted by Union, she's captured beaming at and kissing her husband.

"The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo. @dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetown Part 4," she wrote in the caption.

During the interview, The Bring It On alum also spilled some details on the additional gift Wade planned out — a calming stay at a Malibu, California, rental for some solo R&R.

Turns out, he's been reaping the vacation benefits. "You know who has enjoyed this peace? He has. He's there getting manicures, he's having wine tastings, he's living his best Malibu life," Union joked.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Union and Wade met in February 2007 and went public with their relationship in July 2010. They wed in in August 2014 during an intimate ceremony with friends and family in Miami, Florida.

In addition to Kaavia, Wade is also the father to Zaire, 20, Xavier, 9, and Zaya, 15 from previous marriages, and serves as legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.