The Gifts Gabrielle Union Is Giving Her Girlfriends

Gabrielle's Top Picks
From books, to makeup, accessories and, yes, tequila, Gabrielle Union shares her favorite gifts to give her girlfriends this holiday.
The Perfect Find by Tia Williams
“I fell in love with this book. I’m working on a film adaptation with my production company.”
Buy It! The Perfect Find by Tia Williams, $16; amazon.com
Casamigos Tequila
“The way to my heart is through tequila. Who doesn’t love a margarita?”
Buy It! Casamigos Tequila 750ml, $55; reservebar.com
Becoming Guided Journal by Michelle Obama
“This helps to inspire and remind us to appreciate each day.”
Buy It! Becoming Guided Journal by Michelle Obama, $19.99; barnesandnobel.com
Posh Bar Necklace
“This personalized piece with my daughter’s name is easy to stack with my other favorites.”
Buy It! Posh Bar Necklace in Sterling Silver with Rose Gold Plating, $150; poshmommyjewelry.com
Stunna Lip Paint
“I live for Rihanna’s makeup line. I never leave home without this in my bag.”
Buy It! Fenty Stunna Lip Paint in Unbotton, $24; fentybeauty.com
Gabrielle Union at New York and Company Dresses
“These scream holiday or New Year’s Eve party.”
Buy It! Metallic Strapless Dress, $129.95, nyandcompany.com
Buy It! Ombre Halter Dress, $129.95, nyandcompany.com
Spa Gift Card
“Self-care is important, and a massage is the perfect way to take some time for you.”
Buy It! Bliss Spa Gift Card $10 and up; blissworld.com