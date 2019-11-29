The Gifts Gabrielle Union Is Giving Her Girlfriends

The actress shares her top gift ideas to give this holiday
By PeopleStyle
November 29, 2019 02:00 PM

Gabrielle's Top Picks

From books, to makeup, accessories and, yes, tequila, Gabrielle Union shares her favorite gifts to give her girlfriends this holiday.

The Perfect Find by Tia Williams

“I fell in love with this book. I’m working on a film adaptation with my production company.”

Buy It! The Perfect Find by Tia Williams, $16; amazon.com

Casamigos Tequila

“The way to my heart is through tequila. Who doesn’t love a margarita?”

Buy It! Casamigos Tequila 750ml, $55; reservebar.com

Becoming Guided Journal by Michelle Obama

“This helps to inspire and remind us to appreciate each day.”

Buy It! Becoming Guided Journal by Michelle Obama, $19.99; barnesandnobel.com

Posh Bar Necklace

“This personalized piece with my daughter’s name is easy to stack with my other favorites.”

Buy It! Posh Bar Necklace in Sterling Silver with Rose Gold Plating, $150; poshmommyjewelry.com

Stunna Lip Paint

“I live for Rihanna’s makeup line. I never leave home without this in my bag.”

Buy It! Fenty Stunna Lip Paint in Unbotton, $24; fentybeauty.com

Gabrielle Union at New York and Company Dresses

“These scream holiday or New Year’s Eve party.”

Buy It! Metallic Strapless Dress, $129.95, nyandcompany.com

Buy It! Ombre Halter Dress, $129.95, nyandcompany.com

Spa Gift Card

“Self-care is important, and a massage is the perfect way to take some time for you.”

Buy It! Bliss Spa Gift Card $10 and up; blissworld.com

