Gabrielle Union Claps Back with Epic Response After a Fan Says 'Dress Your Age'

Gabrielle Union isn’t here for online trolls telling her how to dress.

Union, 46, shared a photo of herself on Instagram Friday, lounging on a sofa wearing a long black dress paired with sneakers. “All my unfinished work/projects from 2018 looking at me as I prepare my vision board for 2019 like… And a glimpse of my upcoming @nyandcompany eat/pray/love/travel/chill collection available next week! Sneakers by @lining.official,” Union captioned the post.

While most of the Breaking In star’s raved over the look writing comments like, “Your style is off the chain,” others weren’t impressed.

“Can you dress your age please,” one user wrote in the comment section as first spotted by Comments by Celebs.

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Soon after, Union fired back with an epic response. “Oh I’d loooove to hear what you think is age appropriate,” the mother of one said. “Please gimme allll the age appropriate fashion advise I didn’t know I needed in my life.”

This isn’t the first time Union has responded to criticism.

Last month on Nov. 7, Union and her husband Dwyane Wade welcomed their first child together— daughter Kaavia James via surrogate.

For the announcement, Union shared a photo of herself, Wade, 36, and their newborn lying down in a hospital bed.

During a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple revealed that her choice to wear a hospital gown, which facilitates skin-to-skin bonding, and take pictures in a hospital bed rubbed some fans the wrong way.

“For me, the most hurtful thing was once we had our baby and everybody started talking about, ‘Why is she in the bed holding the baby? Why she got a gown on? Why is she acting like she just had a baby?’ ” he recalls. “Once again, people are uneducated on the process and why we decided to go skin-to-skin as soon as our baby came out.”

Wade is also dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, 5, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16. He also raises nephew Dahveon Morris, 17.