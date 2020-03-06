Gabrielle Union, Kate Upton, and Shay Mitchell All Use These Best-Selling Vitamin C Sheet Masks

Image zoom Tristan Fewings/Getty

Spring break will be here in no time, which means you likely have some travel plans on the horizon. Regardless of whether you’re taking a short trip or a long adventure, there are a few key things to bring along in your carry-on that will make your in-flight experience way better, including a good lineup of skincare essentials.

We all know how harsh airplane AC is on our complexions. Mix that in with dry cabin air and a lack of sleep (this writer cannot get in those all important Z’s), and you have a recipe for a skin nightmare. That is, unless you use clean beauty brand Rael’s all-natural sheet masks, which have been touted by #skingoals celebs like Kate Upton, Shay Mitchell, and Gabrielle Union.

Upton was the latest to use one of Rael’s sheet masks while above 10,000 feet. The model Instagrammed a mid-air beauty snap with the caption “No shame in our mask game.” No shame indeed, because as any beauty guru knows, proper hydration and a few skincare staples (like a moisturizing sheet mask) reduce the negative effects traveling can have on skin.

Korean beauty brand Rael offers four varieties of sheet masks that correlate with the four different weeks in a menstruating person’s monthly cycle and what their skin most likely needs: hydration for the first week, collagen for the second, vitamin C during the third, and tea tree for the fourth. But since plenty of celebs have been seen masking with them mid-flight, we’re deeming them a travel essential for anyone who’s about to board a plane.

Image zoom Gabrielle Union/Instagram; Shay Mitchell/Instagram

Buy It! Rael Sheet Masks, Variety Pack, $44.99; amazon.com

Mitchell showed some love to the vitamin C sheet mask in particular on her Instagram Stories last year. The You actor’s favorite mask offers an impressive blend of pomegranate and mulberry extracts that protect skin from harsh external factors while fig extract (which is rich in vitamins and minerals) aids in skin cell regeneration. Mitchell said it was her secret to combat jet lag — and we’ll do anything to avoid jet lag.

Shop the masks that are quickly becoming every celeb’s skincare secret below.

Image zoom Amazon

