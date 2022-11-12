Gabrielle Union's Husband Dwyane Wade Surprises Her with Sweet Tattoo for Her 50th Birthday

"Best bday gift yet," Gabrielle Union wrote of the tattoo her husband Dwyane Wade got for her 50th birthday during their family trip to Cape Town, South Africa

By
Glenn Garner

Published on November 12, 2022 03:16 PM
Dwyane Wade has debuted a permanent expression of his love for wife Gabrielle Union.

After the L.A.'s Finest alum celebrated her 50th birthday, she shared a video of herself reacting to the "best bday gift yet," a wrist tattoo her NBA retiree husband, 40, got as a surprise for the milestone occasion during their trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

In the video, Union records Wade's ink reveal before realizing the body art features the outline of a heart next to her initials "GU." She breaks out into a huge smile in response, standing up in the tattoo parlor and walking over to kiss her husband.

"The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo. @dframeddanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022 edition #Capetown Part 4," Union wrote in the caption.

Their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James also makes an appearance in the video, examining her dad's new tattoo.

Union previously expressed gratitude for her friends and family as she embarked on a "journey across the world" for her birthday with Wade and Kaavia.

"As we start this journey across the world for my 50th, I just want to luxuriate in my gratitude for my family, my amazing friends and all the friends I haven't even met in person who have kept this train on the tracks this year, even after I collided with myself," she captioned photos from their trip. "Thank y'all for rockin with the old homie. I appreciate you guys more than you can imagine."

Union and Wade tied the knot in 2014. He is also father to sons Zaire, 20, Xavier, 9, and daughter Zaya, 15, in addition to serving as legal guardian to his nephew Dahveon Morris, 21.

Wade previously paid tribute to Union for Mother's Day in May. "To my forever date, Happy Mothers Day! We [heart emoji] you," he wrote at the time.

