Gabrielle Union’s Hairstylist Claps Back to Reports That Her Hair Looks Were 'Too Black' for AGT

Gabrielle Union‘s hairstylist is joining the long list of people standing up for the actress amid her controversial America’s Got Talent firing.

On Monday, Union’s longtime pro, Larry Sims, shared a video on Instagram showing off a myriad of the star’s hairstyles during her time as a judge on AGT following reports that NBC allegedly told Union that her ever-changing hairstyles were “too black” for the reality show’s audience.

The slideshow, set to the Beyoncé song “***Flawless,” included some of the Bring It On actress’s most elaborate looks this season, ranging from high ponytails and sleek bobs to intricate updos.

“Too Black? Nah… She’s FLAWLESS!!!” Sims clapped back in the social media post, adding the hashtags #ForTheCulture, #Simstyled and #Flawless.

Appreciating Sims’ support, Union, 47, replied, “I ❤️ you!!!”

The stylist’s post received several comments agreeing that Union’s looks were “flawless” and not to be criticized.

“Impossible!!!” wrote actress Regina King.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown replied, “Yassssss👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽❤” while model Isis King wrote, “You ATE every single look up!!!

RELATED: People Now: Gabrielle Union Is Calling for Change from AGT After Her Controversial Departure – Watch the Full Episode

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Sims (who also works with clients Regina King and Zendaya) joins stars including Sharon Osbourne, Tamron Hall, Eva Longoria, Debra Messing and Ellen Pompeo among others who supported Union in the wake of her firing.

In mid-November, news broke that Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough — who joined season 14 of AGT back in February, replacing spots previously held by Mel B and Heidi Klum — would not be returning for the show’s upcoming 15th season. (It has yet to be announced who will replace Hough and Union for the upcoming season.)

Image zoom Getty Images

Then on Nov. 26, Variety published a report claiming that in addition to Union expressing concerns over racially insensitive situations on the Simon Cowell executive-produced show, she and Hough, 31, were both subjected to “excessive notes” on their physical appearance — including the comment about her hairstyles being “too black” for the show — sources alleged to the outlet.

Hough has since denied having a negative experience working on AGT, saying she had a “wonderful time” on the show. She is appearing in two upcoming holiday specials on the network.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Speaks Out for the First Time After Her Controversial America’s Got Talent Firing

A spokesperson for NBC and production company Fremantle previously responded to the claims with a statement to PEOPLE on Nov. 26: “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

Union broke her silence on her controversial departure last Wednesday, thanking her followers for their support during this difficult time. “So many tears, so much gratitude,” she tweeted. “THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”

On Sunday, Syco Entertainment, which produces AGT, released a joint statement with NBC and Fremantle. “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” said the statement, obtained by PEOPLE.

“We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate,” the statement concluded.