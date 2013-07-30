Gabrielle Union Goes Blonde

FilmMagic; Splash News Online

Gabrielle Union relied on one of her favorite beauty tricks — the selfie — to get approval on her new blonde hair before debuting them on the street this week.

“New day, new job … new do,” she wrote on the first snapshot of her much-lighter locks. Since then she’s posted a few more previews of the new look before making her official debut on the set of the Chris Rock film where we first noticed Rosario Dawson‘s new hairstyle.

Though she recently told PEOPLE that she wasn’t into the honey highlights she wore for Being Mary Jane, she has gone blonde again with gusto for this new role, sporting multiples hues of highlights from pale platinum to warm caramel. And today she gave a better look at the style, showing the before-and-after transformation into her character (below).

Tell us: What do you think of Gabrielle Union as a blonde?

–Alex Apatoff

Courtesy Gabrielle Union