The eternal quest to find out if blondes have more fun has a new participant: Gabrielle Union. The star (who loves to have fun with new hair looks) tried out a bright new do over the weekend.

The 43-year-old actress (and soon-to-be shoe store entrepreneur) debuted caramel-colored ombré highlights on Instagram with the caption: “Loving the new do… My zit also loves it ? Thanks @rennyvasquez @myatesnewyork ❤️❤️❤️.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union: I’m Cool with Being 40

The star’s sun-kissed tress change was created by N.Y.C.-based hairstylist Matthew Yates and comes after a summer spent experimenting with braids, long locks and sexy shorter chops.

Union seems to be loving the new look (photo proof here, here and here) and it’s further evidence that she continues to live her life by the style motto “If I can’t walk out of the house feeling like Beyoncé, it’s not worth it.”