Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Post Sexy Shirtless Selfie Wearing Matching Paisley Trousers

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade love a matching moment!

The always stylish couple loves to keep their outfits coordinated and during a fashion fitting over the weekend, Union, 48, and Wade, 39, decided to twin in identical patterned pants.

Union stripped down to nothing more than a pair of paisley Etro pants and posed topless alongside husband Wade (also shirtless), who wore the exact same style trousers, as the couple seductively snapped a few mirror selfies.

"Fittings 🖤👫🏿🖤 @dwyanewade Welcome to #ScorpioSzn🦂," Union captioned the Instagram post. Wade also shared the pic on his Instagram Story.

It appears the couples' stylists Jason Bolden (who works with Wade) and Thomas Christos Kikis (who works with Union) unknowingly pulled the same pants for both stars. When Bolden reposted the photo of the couple matching, Christos Kikis commented, "'wait, i pulled those too!' 😂."

Bolden replied, "@thomaschristos hahahaaaa." He added, "MY BROTHER ❤️❤️❤️."

When it comes to dressing, Union makes sure to give some feedback to Wade so he looks his best when he walks out the door.

"He likes a slim fit. And the thing about a slim-fit pants, if you are a blessed person, a blessed gentleman, I was like, 'Um, a lot of information there with that slim fit, with that particular cut. I can see your heartbeat," she said during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Host Jimmy Kimmel then asked, "And if it's too revealing in that way, you will nix those pants?"