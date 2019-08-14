Image zoom

Gabrielle Union is a bonafide style star – and she’s also raising one.

Three months after launching her New York & Company Baby Collection starring daughter Kaavia James, 9 months, the actress and industry tastemaker is delivering another another collection that is just as stylish as it is empowering.

In an effort to celebrate people who are breaking rules and making a difference, Union invited women who she finds inspiring to star in the campaign, including basketball player Candace Parker, actress Dania Ramirez, model Isis King and dancer Nia Sioux.

The “I’m Perfect” collection features a number of polished pieces for work, but also relaxed styles for the weekend, and beyond. Plus, for a third time, NY & Co. is bringing back the famous dress Union wore on America's Got Talentthat sold out in less than a week. PEOPLE chatted with the Being Mary Jane star about what makes this collection different from the rest, and which pieces she will be saving for her daughter.

Coming off her Mommy and Me collection with NY & Co., Union created the collection with motherhood and her nine-month-old daughter in mind.

“I’m really having fun with dressing Kaavia because time is flying and I know she’ll be picking her own outfits soon enough,” Union says. “Being a new mom, I am all about comfort, affordability and looks that are easy to wear.”

Turns out, Kaavia already has the better wardrobe, according to Union. “Dwyane and I thought we knew how to serve a look until Kaavia James came through to show us how it’s done,” she adds. “Mama is just trying to keep up!”

As a mother, actress and TV host, Union travels a lot and often switches off between east and west coast weather. But for fall, a mainstay in her wardrobe – not matter where she’s residing – is a knit sweater or dress. “I’m bi-coastal and travel a lot and they’re the easiest thing for me to pack whether I’m in New York or Los Angeles,” the actress adds.

New York & Co.

With that said, Union included lots of knit pieces in the collection, from midi dresses to two-piece sets. And while creating the capsule with NY & Co., she made sure to include one fall trend: layering.

“Every year I splurge on a great jacket,” Union explains. “A good coat can make any outfit look amazing when you walk into a room.”

And staying on par with fall trends, Union added bright and bold colors to her capsule collection. “I’m really excited about the pops of colors for Fall,” Union describes. “In my current collection, I incorporated bright bold colors throughout on dresses, pants and athleisure. I wanted to focus on great rich jewel tones that also feel bold and make an impact.”

One jewel-toned piece Union will be wearing on repeat is the turquoise jumpsuit. “A jumpsuit is so versatile,” she says. “I want one for every occasion. You can dress them up or down, and they look good on every body type.

And even though her daughter is not even one year old, Union is already looking forward to giving Kaavia pieces from the “I’m Perfect” capsule, and her own collection.

“I can’t wait to show her the pieces from her own Kaavi James collection which were inspired by her so I plan on holding on to those,” Union says. “Kaavi has a very distinct personality and she’s very active so often what I think looks great isn’t practical for her. While I love twinning with her, I cannot wait to encourage her to express her individuality.”

