Gabrielle Union Wears Dress with Husband Dwyane Wade's Face All Over It — And She's 'Obsessed'

Gabrielle Union definitely wore her heart on her sleeve(less) dress Tuesday night.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 46, turned heads on the red carpet for the live shows of AGT at the Dolby Theatre while wearing a one-of-a-kind RXCH gown plastered in her husband, Dwyane Wade’s throwback school photo. She completed the look with Alexander Wang heels and her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

The sleeveless bodycon pocket dress was designed from a black-and-white school portrait of a young Wade, 37, which Union said she was “obsessed” with, as shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday night.

The multi-hyphenate star posted a photo wearing the dress alongside her basketball player husband, and the couple’s 9-month-old baby girl Kaavia James.

“Future so bright, gotta wear Wades #agt,” Union wrote, playing on the word shades.

Wade also shared his excitement over the face-printed dress to his own Instagram Story.

“All of me…Literally,” the athlete wrote over a photo of his wife sporting the dress on the carpet.

While on the carpet, Union even brought a copy of her own throwback school photo to compare to Wade’s. Now all we need is a Union-inspired suit for Wade!

Union’s unique carpet look comes weeks after the activist launched the “I’m Perfect” fashion collection which features a number of polished pieces for work, but also relaxed styles for the weekend, and beyond.

In an effort to celebrate people who are breaking rules and making a difference, Union invited women who she finds inspiring to star in the campaign, including basketball player Candace Parker, actress Dania Ramirez, model Isis King and dancer Nia Sioux.

The collection came just three months after dropping the New York & Company Baby Collection, which starred her daughter.

Coming off her Mommy and Me collection with NY & Co., Union created the “I’m Perfect” collection with motherhood and her nine-month-old daughter in mind.