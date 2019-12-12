Gabrielle Union Defends Her AGT Hair Looks After They Were Reportedly Called 'Too Black' for the Show

Gabrielle Union is proudly embracing her hair after it was reported that NBC allegedly told Union that her styles were “too black” for the reality show’s audience.

A week after Union’s hairstylist Larry Sims defended her by posting a slideshow of the star’s array of hair looks during her time as a judge on the show, the star shared the same video clip with a powerful caption.

“Unapologetically me. Be comfortable and confident with your whole ass self. It might give others the fluuuxxx but never stop being you. You can shine on your own terms. And if you got something to say 🤷🏾‍♀️ I dont take notes rooted in anti-blackness. I love me as i am,” Union, 47, wrote alongside the slideshow, which included photos of herself wearing sky-high ponytails, blunt bobs and twisted up-dos.

When Sims jumped to Union’s defense on social media in the wake her firing, he wrote: “Too Black? Nah… She’s FLAWLESS!!!”

Appreciating his support, Union replied, “I ❤️ you!!!”

Other stars including Sharon Osbourne, Tamron Hall, Eva Longoria, Debra Messing and Ellen Pompeo have publicly supported Union as well.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In mid-November, news broke that Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough — who joined season 14 of AGT back in February, replacing spots previously held by Mel B and Heidi Klum — would not be returning for the show’s upcoming 15th season. (It has yet to be announced who will replace Hough and Union for the upcoming season.)

Then on Nov. 26, Variety published a report claiming that in addition to Union expressing concerns over racially insensitive situations on the Simon Cowell executive-produced show, she and Hough, 31, were both subjected to “excessive notes” on their physical appearance — including the comment about her hairstyles being “too black” for the show — sources alleged to the outlet.

A spokesperson for NBC and production company Fremantle previously responded to the claims with a statement to PEOPLE on Nov. 26: “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

On Wednesday, PEOPLE reported that it has been “a very tough week for Gabrielle, but she’s doing fine,” a source close to Union told PEOPLE. “She’s sticking up for what she believes in, but is also open to continuing a dialogue.”

The actress, 47, revealed on Dec. 4 that she sat down with NBC and America’s Got Talent production company Fremantle and Syco Entertainment.

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” Union wrote on Twitter. “I was able to again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

“The initial conversation was candid and productive,” an NBC spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE about their sit-down with Union.

“While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution,” said the spokesperson.