Gabrielle Union Just Got a Major Bob Haircut: 'Not a Wig or Weave!'

Gabrielle Union is a hair chameleon. The actress, 45, has tried just about every style, and even launched her own product line devoted to helping women achieve their best hair days. But when it comes to her strands, there’s one thing she hasn’t done: gone for a major change without a wig or extensions. Until now.

In an Instagram video that Union shared on Wednesday, she’s seen dancing around and shaking her brand new super straight, side-parted bob. And while she’s tried similar looks in the past, this one marks a major moment for the star — because the cut was done on her own, natural hair.

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

“CRAZY for my new haircut from the hair guru @larryjarahsims 1st time I’ve EVER significantly cut my OWN hair in my life and I LOVE IT!!!” she captioned the celebratory video. “Not a wig or a weave… wanted something new and different so I did the damn thing and you cant tell me nada”

Union opened up to People about her last bob style in 2017, which was created with extensions.

“For my bob my hairstylist Larry Sims said, ‘Let’s go a little shorter than we talked about!’ I was a little nervous about if it’d work because I’ve got big cheeks. But when he cut [the extensions] I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is our best one yet!'”

Now, she’s got the look for real.