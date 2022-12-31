Lifestyle Style Gabrielle Union Chases Waterfalls in Green Bikini During Family Holidays in Maui While referencing TLC's 1995 single "Waterfalls," Gabrielle Union showed off her fit figure in a green two-piece bikini as she bathed under an actual waterfall By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 31, 2022 02:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Gabrielle Union/Instagram (2) Gabrielle Union is ringing in 2023 with some TLC. The L.A.'s Finest star, 50, referenced the girl group's hit 1995 single "Waterfalls" as she shared a video Friday to Instagram of herself showing off her fit figure in a green two-piece bikini and orange hiking shoes while bathing under an actual waterfall. "If I stuck to the rivers and lakes that I'm used to, I wouldn't have made it this far," Union wrote in the caption, referencing the song's lyrics. Beloved '90s music references aside, she set the clip to the titular track from SZA's brand new sophomore album SOS. "WHEWWWWW," the Grammy winner, 33, wrote in the comments section with a heart eyes emoji. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Enjoy Christmas with Daughter Kaavia on Tropical Getaway: Photo Union has been enjoying a tropical family getaway for the holidays, previously sharing a short Christmas clip of herself and husband Dwyane Wade basking in the sun with their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James. "Merry Christmas folks, spread 🖤🎅🏾🎁🎄🌈," she wrote in the caption. Gabrielle Union Films Dwyane Wade and Son's Hilarious Reaction to Daughter Kaavia's Sassy Comment The Bring It On actress also ran into Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson during a beautiful sunset photo shoot with the brood. "Been better together … Swipe Through for @abbottelemabc Season 3 spoilers," Union captioned the photos, in which she labeled herself Dwyane, 40, and Kaavia as "mom," "dad" and "the kid," before labeling Brunson, 33, as "somebody kid." "Not… Somebody kid," Brunson wrote in the comments. RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union on the Challenge of Playing a Homophobic Character as the Parent of a Trans Daughter Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Union celebrated her milestone 50th birthday last month with the "best bday gift yet" from Wade, sharing a video of her reaction to him getting her initials tattooed on his wrist with a heart during their family trip to Cape Town, South Africa. "The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo. @dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022," she wrote in the caption.