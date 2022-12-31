Gabrielle Union Chases Waterfalls in Green Bikini During Family Holidays in Maui

While referencing TLC's 1995 single "Waterfalls," Gabrielle Union showed off her fit figure in a green two-piece bikini as she bathed under an actual waterfall

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on December 31, 2022 02:10 PM
Gabrielle Union
Photo: Gabrielle Union/Instagram (2)

Gabrielle Union is ringing in 2023 with some TLC.

The L.A.'s Finest star, 50, referenced the girl group's hit 1995 single "Waterfalls" as she shared a video Friday to Instagram of herself showing off her fit figure in a green two-piece bikini and orange hiking shoes while bathing under an actual waterfall.

"If I stuck to the rivers and lakes that I'm used to, I wouldn't have made it this far," Union wrote in the caption, referencing the song's lyrics.

Beloved '90s music references aside, she set the clip to the titular track from SZA's brand new sophomore album SOS. "WHEWWWWW," the Grammy winner, 33, wrote in the comments section with a heart eyes emoji.

Union has been enjoying a tropical family getaway for the holidays, previously sharing a short Christmas clip of herself and husband Dwyane Wade basking in the sun with their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James.

"Merry Christmas folks, spread 🖤🎅🏾🎁🎄🌈," she wrote in the caption.

The Bring It On actress also ran into Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson during a beautiful sunset photo shoot with the brood.

"Been better together … Swipe Through for @abbottelemabc Season 3 spoilers," Union captioned the photos, in which she labeled herself Dwyane, 40, and Kaavia as "mom," "dad" and "the kid," before labeling Brunson, 33, as "somebody kid."

"Not… Somebody kid," Brunson wrote in the comments.

RELATED VIDEO: Gabrielle Union on the Challenge of Playing a Homophobic Character as the Parent of a Trans Daughter

Union celebrated her milestone 50th birthday last month with the "best bday gift yet" from Wade, sharing a video of her reaction to him getting her initials tattooed on his wrist with a heart during their family trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

"The moment you find out your man has made you his 17th tattoo. @dwyanewade made his best bday surprise for #SouthAfrica WadeWorldTour2022," she wrote in the caption.

