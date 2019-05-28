Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Bikini Body on Greece Vacation with Husband Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union are making the most of the former NBA star’s retirement.

The high-profile couple set off this weekend on an exotic vacation they’ve dubbed their “Wade World Tour 2019,” and have been sure to incite envy by chronicling their trip on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Things kicked off Sunday on the Greek island of Hydra, with Union, 46, sharing a photo of her and her athlete husband, 37, posing in front of a scenic backdrop.

The L.A.’s Finest star wore an orange Outerknown jumpsuit and black Superga sneakers, while Wade kept it causal in a gray shirt and shorts with a red and orange tie-dyed shirt tied around his waist.

Later in the day, the couple boarded a boat for some “island hopping,” with Union happily showing off her toned bikini body in a teal Haight swimsuit.

Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Union — who also shared a sweet video showing her and Wade singing and dancing along to “Let It Flow” by Toni Braxton while on a boat — later changed into a red bikini, and flashed a peace sign as she was snapped in a photo from behind.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union/Instagram

The happy parents, who welcomed daughter Kaavia James in November, spent Tuesday lounging by the pool and beach, with Union posing for photos in both a white House of CB coverup, and a string bikini from Solid & Striped.

Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Union explained that their beach day was supposed to come the day before, but the couple spent the entire day sleeping instead.

“Literally slept all day. Got up, ate breakfast, went back to sleep,” she said in a video.

The trip abroad comes just over a month after Wade retired from the NBA after 16 years.

“I can retire and be happy,” he told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel after his final game with the Miami Heat.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Recalls Daughter Kaavia’s Birth on First Mother’s Day: ‘I’ve Cried So Many Times’

In the time since, Union has celebrated her very first Mother’s Day, and also launched a special clothing line just for babies aged 0 to 24 months with New York & Company.

Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union/Instagram

The capsule collection, called Kaavi James by Gabrielle Union, includes pieces inspired by her daughter, ranging from $15 to $45.

Featuring patterns like polka dots, tie-dye, leopard print and stripes, the array of dresses, T-shirts, onesies and more contains pieces that bear sweet sayings like “Dream” and even “#shadybaby” — inspired by Union and Wade‘s hilarious hashtag they use on photos of Kaavia, referring to her signature mean-mug expression.