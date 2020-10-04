The $25 Sweater That Reviewers Say Is ‘Just Perfection’
There’s nothing a good old-fashioned compliment can’t fix. Bad days and stressful experiences don’t stand a chance against kind words that come from someone else — especially if the praise involves a cute new sweater. For many Amazon shoppers, this is the case for one style in particular.
The Gaberly knit sweater is an all-around crowd-pleaser. It has that casual, loose style that’s both trendy and flattering, and comes in so many different color options (16 to be exact) that are perfect for any wardrobe. And shoppers say that whenever they wear the comfy top, they receive compliments and admiration — even from strangers.
“Great sweater at a great price,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I get so many compliments on it and several people asked me if I minded if they ordered one for themselves!”
While many thick fall sweaters cost upwards of $50 (especially when they’re in popular styles, like this one), the Gaberly pullover costs just $25 for solid colors and $27 for the color-block styles. It’s a fraction of the price of similar options, but equal in quality and appearance.
The boatneck hangs loosely along the collarbone and shows just enough skin to bring some sex appeal into a cozy cold-weather outfit. This casual lining pairs well with the oversized bat sleeves, and together, they create a look that seems enhanced but in reality is effortless. The versatile sweater is also great for pairing with jeans, leggings, and even sweats (who’s judging?). A simple shoe swap is all you need to take this sweater from day to night. With all of these great details, it’s no wonder why more than 2,000 shoppers have given it an overall 4.5-star rating.
“A must-buy for the fall,” wrote one reviewer, while another said: “I’m so in love that I need to buy this in every color. Absolutely the softest fabric, high quality, and not thin. It’s just perfection.”
With such high praise, it’s surprising that most of the color options are still in stock. Below, you can shop the beloved knit sweater starting at just $25. Based on the reviews, you won’t be disappointed.
