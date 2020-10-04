The $25 Sweater That Reviewers Say Is ‘Just Perfection’

The boatneck hangs loosely along the collarbone and shows just enough skin to bring some sex appeal into a cozy cold-weather outfit. This casual lining pairs well with the oversized bat sleeves, and together, they create a look that seems enhanced but in reality is effortless. The versatile sweater is also great for pairing with jeans, leggings, and even sweats (who’s judging?). A simple shoe swap is all you need to take this sweater from day to night. With all of these great details, it’s no wonder why more than 2,000 shoppers have given it an overall 4.5-star rating.