These $20 Joggers Look So Much More Expensive Than They Actually Are

If you think you have to spend over $100 to get a pair of stylish yet functional joggers, you haven’t seen Amazon’s number one new sports pants release. The shockingly affordable pants could pass as something from a much more expensive brand at first glance, but the $20 joggers are actually from G Gradual, an under-the-radar athletic brand available to shop on Amazon.

Practical and comfortable, the pants are made with a polyester and spandex fabric blend that’s breathable, stretchy, and dries quickly (even after sweaty workouts). Along with zippered pockets that are roomy enough to fit a smartphone and an adjustable drawstring elastic waistband, they have a loose tapered fit with snug ankle cuffs for a modern and on-trend look.

You can throw them on whether you’re going for a jog, hitting the gym, running errands, or simply relaxing around the house. And since they’re made of a flexible, cozy fabric, they’re also perfect for traveling. Think of them as an upgraded legging — they offer all the comfort of classic stretchy pants, but with added style.

Although the pants haven’t been available for long, they’ve already racked up a bunch of positive reviews from Amazon shoppers who say they’re comfortable, fit true to size, and look more expensive than they actually are. One reviewer said she “didn’t want to take them off” after trying them for the first time, adding that her husband “assumed they were a much more expensive name brand pair.”

Another shopper, who purchased them in blue, said she plans on buying more in different colors, which include wine red, white, mauve pink, and black.

Head to Amazon to try a pair of the newly released joggers for yourself. We dare you to order just one color.

Buy It! G Gradual Women’s Joggers Pants, $19.99; amazon.com

