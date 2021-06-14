Amazon's Best-Selling Sun Hat Is Fully Adjustable for the Perfect Fit - and Only $25
With the official start of summer less than a week away (just in time to ring in Prime Day 2021), chances are you've already checked most of the warm weather essentials off your shopping list. That means stocking up on sunscreen and adding cute swimsuits and cover ups to your collection. and there's one staple you can't forget: a protective sun hat!
Even though hats tend to be one size fits all, sometimes having the ability to adjust a hat for a more customized fit makes all the difference in making a style stand out from the crowd. And that's exactly why Amazon shoppers have been calling Furtalk's Foldable Sun Hat "THE hat I've been searching for."
As the overall best-seller among the retailer's category of women's sun hats, the straw sun hat comes in two sizes - medium and large - and also features an even further adjustable fit thanks to a velcro strap lined inside the sweat wicking band. According to the brand, the medium size is recommended for average size heads, and the large is recommended for those with slightly larger heads (or even if you just have a lot of hair).
The packable hat has earned more than 7,000 perfect ratings from customers who've added it to their arsenal of summer gear, and it's only getting more popular thanks to its impressive design. "I was very pleased with the quality," one shopper said. "It's not too flimsy like other straw hats I have bought before. The thickness is just right: Thin enough to breathe but also thick enough to hold its shape. The hat came folded and when I opened it up, the hat went back to its original shape without leaving creases, which is important for me since I am planning on taking this hat for a camping trip. The chin straps are also good quality - not easily unhooked and soft to the touch."
Since the best-selling sun hat comes in five neutral hues of straw and features a decorative black band, it's versatile enough to match with all your favorite summer sundresses and beachwear.
Sunshine is about to be in full swing, so why not take the extra steps to keep yourself protected while adding some summer style points at the same time? Head to Amazon to get the sun hat shoppers have been waiting for.
