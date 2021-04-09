People Are Calling These the 'Holy Grail' of Comfy Slides — and They're Just $14 on Amazon

Profile Menu
While the best part about spring and summer is arguably the warm weather, getting to revamp your wardrobe is a close second. You may have already stocked up on swimsuits, breathable clothing, and stylish sunglasses for the season ahead, but if you've yet to grab a pair of slip-on slides, look no further than the FunkyMonkey Non-Slip Sandals on Amazon. They've been crowned the "holy grail" of comfortable slides by shoppers — and they're only $14 per pair.
The slip-on shoes are made from a lightweight, high-elastic EVA material that's cushioned enough to stand on for hours without straining feet. This rubber-like material is slip-resistance and waterproof, making the slides a suitable choice for beach visits or hanging by the pool. Shoppers have found them handy to wear during a variety of activities, including yard work, errand runs, and for drying off after showering. Even those with wide feet will find the shoes fit comfortably without feeling tight, according to reviewers.
Buy It! FunkyMonkey Non-Slip Sandals, $12.99–$13.99; amazon.com
Over 2,000 people have given the affordable slides a five-star rating. Reviewers say the material has never irritated their skin, and is incredibly easy to clean. One shopper wrote that their pair has "held up extremely well" after a year of constant wear.
"I purchased the lavender color to wear around the house as slippers because it's always so hot here, even in winter months. And let me tell you, these shoes are AMAZING," said one reviewer. "I have a wide foot [and] minimal arch, and these babies are supportive and feel incredibly cushioned."
"I spend a lot of time in the yard, and the hot cement was wreaking havoc on my feet," said another. "My mom is diabetic, and she said she put the sandals on and just smiled because they felt so good! I plan on ordering every color. I'm crafty and always spilling something on my shoes. These easily wipe off. I literally wear them everywhere. LOVE."
The FunkyMonkey Non-Slip Sandals come in 28 different colors, from brightly colored pastels to neutral shades. Get them for $14 per pair on Amazon.