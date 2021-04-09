People Are Calling These the 'Holy Grail' of Comfy Slides — and They're Just $14 on Amazon

While the best part about spring and summer is arguably the warm weather, getting to revamp your wardrobe is a close second. You may have already stocked up on swimsuits, breathable clothing, and stylish sunglasses for the season ahead, but if you've yet to grab a pair of slip-on slides, look no further than the FunkyMonkey Non-Slip Sandals on Amazon. They've been crowned the "holy grail" of comfortable slides by shoppers — and they're only $14 per pair.