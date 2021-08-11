Amazon's Best-Selling Slide Sandals with Over 26,700 Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for Under $15
The last few weeks of summer are one of the best times of year to score warm weather clothes, shoes, and accessories at discounted prices. If you could use a new pair of comfy sandals to get you through the rest of the season (or to wear year round at home), you're in luck — the best-selling Funky Monkey Double Buckle Slide Sandals are on sale for under $15 at Amazon.
Available in 48 colors and patterns, these Birkenstock-like sandals are made from soft EVA foam that's completely waterproof and washable. Each pair has a padded and contoured footbed that molds to the shape of your foot, and two adjustable straps with buckles across the top. You can wear the slides with everything from denim shorts and a T-shirt to a flowy sundress to a swimsuit.
More than 26,700 Amazon shoppers gave the foam slip-ons a five-star rating, with many raving about their lightweight feel, super comfortable insoles, and stylish versatility. "Who would think these feather light sandals would be so comfy?" one reviewer wrote. "I wear them around the house and outside. They have arch support, which I need. They remind me of Birkenstocks without the price!"
A second shopper added, "Love these! You can't beat the price. I wear these to the beach and pool. They're perfect for quickly rinsing off your feet and even wearing into the water. They're also versatile enough that you can wear them with most outfits. They're very comfortable. As soon as I had my first pair, I ordered another pair the next day."
If you're looking for a pair of fashionable, practical sandals that you can wear all day without sacrificing comfort, the Funky Monkey Double Buckle Slides are a great choice. Just be sure to grab a pair or two, below, before the price goes back up.
- Amazon's Best-Selling Slide Sandals with Over 26,700 Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for Under $15
- Amazon Just Dropped Its Fall Style Guide, and We Found 18 Incredible Deals for Under $50
- Shoppers Call This the Best Jean Jacket They've Ever Purchased — and It's Under $40
- There Are Thousands of Dresses on Amazon, but PEOPLE Editors Swear By These 9