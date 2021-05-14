These Comfortable Slide Sandals Look Just Like the Ones Celebrities Love, but They Cost Just $17
It doesn't quite feel like summer until you cast away your sneakers for a good pair of comfortable sandals. The cherry on top? When you're able to snag a new pair for a great price — like Funky Monkey's double buckle slide sandals, which are available on Amazon starting at just $17.
The double strap design on these slides is strikingly similar to the Birkenstock Eva sandals loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kaia Gerber, and Kendall Jenner — but they cost about half the price. Funky Monkey's sandals come in 43 colors and patterns, and they're made with a soft foam upper that's easy to clean (so you can wear them to the park, the beach, or just around town).
More than 18,700 Amazon shoppers have given Funky Monkey's slides a five-star rating, and several reviewers have directly compared them to Birkenstocks. In terms of fit, though, they may be more similar to another well-known sandal. One reviewer explained: "The best way to describe these is they feel like Croc-shoes and look like Birken-shoes."
Comfort is key for many Amazon shoppers, and these sandals don't disappoint. "I have a lot of chronic foot and ankle pain and sometimes I stand all day for work and these are just like cushy little clouds on my feet," wrote one.
Some customers with wide feet recommend sizing down slightly for the best fit, while others say they're true to size. But because the straps are adjustable, you could always tighten them for a more snug fit as needed.
If you're looking for a pair of sandals that'll feel good on your feet all day long, these are a great option, as reviewers say they have plenty of arch support and sturdy soles with plenty of traction. "Like with some similar styles I've owned, these don't have that uncomfortable heaviness that tires me out when wearing for long periods," said another. "After wearing them all day for the two days I've had them, my feet feel like I'm not wearing shoes (except for the protection)."
With prices starting at just $17 and so many colors to choose from, you might even feel inclined to get more than one pair so you can wear them all summer long (or even just around the house, as some people recommend).
