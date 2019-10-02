Disney and Funko Pop Just Teamed Up to Launch a Wickedly Cute Makeup Collection

Image zoom Walt Disney Pictures/Everett Collection

Being evil has never looked more fabulous.

Funko Pop recenty released its first-ever makeup collection, featuring four of your favorite Disney villains: Maleficent, Ursula, Cruella de Vil, and the Evil Queen. The makers behind the well-known pop culture figurines teamed up with Disney to create everything from shiny lip glosses to shimmery eyeshadow palettes based on the fashionably wicked characters — and you won’t find anything over $24.

While the collection has been exclusively available in stores at Ulta since last month, it just fully dropped online. Funko added a unique twist to the cosmetics by having every lip gloss and palette designed to look like the actual Disney character. The lip gloss wands include decorative tops, and the palettes are shaped like the villains’ faces — horns, crowns, and evil eyebrows included. Everything has a metallic sheen to it, and each villain has her own bag and brush set, lip gloss, eyeliner, and face or eye palette.

While you may normally associate certain colors with each villain, like purple for Ursula or red for Cruella de Vil, the Funko and Disney cosmetics have added an element of surprise to some villains by pairing them with colors you wouldn’t have expected. For example, Ursula’s lip gloss is a bright, glittery pink, while Cruella de Vil’s is a softer nude. Whether you prefer your makeup to be shimmery and shiny or subtle and matte, the collection provides just a little bit of everything.

The best part? The collection is out just in time for the holidays, and it’s sure to be a hit for any Disney, makeup, or Funko Pop lover in your life. You can shop the entire Funko X Disney makeup collection here, and check out more of our favorites below.

