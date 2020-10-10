Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $23 Lightweight Quilted Vest with Pockets ‘Perfect for Fall’

Aside from its ultra-comfortable fit, this Fuinloth vest is also extremely flattering. Thanks to its zipper pockets, smooth neckline, and tapered waist, it accentuates your curves in all the right places without adding bulk. “I love this vest!” another happy reviewer noted. “It really does keep you warm and the fit is great! It’s flattering when on because it cinches at the waist! I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a cute, stylish fitted vest!”