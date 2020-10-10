Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $23 Lightweight Quilted Vest with Pockets ‘Perfect for Fall’

Cool, brisk mornings and evenings mixed with warm and sunny afternoons are a telltale sign that fall is officially in the air. What’s a bit more confusing is exactly what to wear on days like these. Luckily, we’ve found just the piece to keep you perfectly warm. Enter: the $23 Fuinloth Padded Lightweight Quilted Vest from Amazon.
Made from a soft and lightweight polyester fabric, Amazon’s number-one best-selling quilted vest is designed to keep you warm and looking stylish (and it comes with pockets!) all without feeling too heavy or overheated. In fact, Amazon shoppers love this padded vest so much they’ve left it over 2,000 five-star ratings to date.
“This is a great transition piece into my fall wardrobe,” one customer wrote. “It's a lightweight vest that is perfect to layer over a sweater to keep me warm with the cooler temperatures. I especially like the button detail on the outside of the zippered pockets.”
“The vest is very lightweight but it does keep you warm and cozy,” another shopper stated. “When I wear it I don’t want to take it off…Because it is thinner it could easily fit underneath a winter coat.” They also added, “I like the simple design of this vest, it makes it very versatile.”
Aside from its ultra-comfortable fit, this Fuinloth vest is also extremely flattering. Thanks to its zipper pockets, smooth neckline, and tapered waist, it accentuates your curves in all the right places without adding bulk. “I love this vest!” another happy reviewer noted. “It really does keep you warm and the fit is great! It’s flattering when on because it cinches at the waist! I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a cute, stylish fitted vest!”
Available in 10 gorgeous colors including plum, wine red, black, and navy, this $23 lightweight quilted vest will keep you warm, cozy, and stylish all without breaking the bank no matter what type of weather the fall season brings.
Buy It! Fuinloth Padded Lightweight Quilted Vest, $22.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.