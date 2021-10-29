Shop

Amazon Shoppers with a 'Puffy Vest Obsession' Love This $28 Amazon Best-Seller

“I'm very picky about my vests and this one is a great fit”
By Jayla Andrulonis October 29, 2021 08:00 AM
There are some people who love getting dressed for warmer temperatures when the ease of throwing on a breezy sundress is enough to head out the door. And then, there are those who count down the weeks until they can start embracing fall fashion

If thoughts of sweater dresses, flannel shackets, and ankle boots spark a thrill for you, chances are you're part of the latter. Since the art of layering is one of the key factors of transitional fall dressing, having a versatile vest in your wardrobe is one staple you can't go without. Like this one from Amazon that's $28.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fuinloth Quilted Vest in Camel, $25.99–$27.99; amazon.com

According to the more than 1,300 glowing reviews left by customers, this style fits the bill and impresses even the most particular of fall shopping enthusiasts. "I'm very picky about my vests and this one is a great fit," one customer said. "Nice quality and gives warmth, without a lot of bulk!"

The vest is designed with a lower collar to prevent uncomfortable rubbing against your neck, as well as the dreaded makeup transfer that happens with a lot of higher-cut styles. It also has two functional side zip-up pockets and a zipper closure. While it's okay to machine or hand wash the best-seller, it's recommended to air dry it so it doesn't shrink. 

Even shoppers who have a "puffy vest obsession" are taking the time to rave about the $28 style. "Here's what I like the most about it: it's not super puffy," one shopper said. "I don't feel as if I'm wearing a life preserver like other puffy vests I own. It's well made, comfortable, and just perfect. I have seven puffy vests already, but I like this one so much I'm probably going to order more in other colors."

Because the Amazon-shopper approved quilted vest comes in 15 colors, there's never been a better time to snag a few to make the most of dressing for fall.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fuinloth Quilted Vest in Chocolate, $25.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fuinloth Quilted Vest in Olive, $25.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fuinloth Quilted Vest in Gray, $25.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Fuinloth Quilted Vest in White, $25.99–$27.99; amazon.com

