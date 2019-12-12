Amazon Has a Secret Store Packed with FSA- and HSA-Eligible Beauty Products

Amazon may already be your go-to place for pantry items and popular electronics, but thanks to its FSA and HSA shop, the retailer is about to be your new favorite place to stock your beauty bag, too.
In addition to the depuffing eye masks and light therapy lamps in Amazon’s FSA and HSA store, the retailer also offers an array of 1,000+ skincare items from popular celeb-loved brands like Neutrogena, Aveeno, CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, and Supergoop!.
Shoppers can search for products by skin concern (anti-aging, fine lines and wrinkles, acne and blemishes), discover new brands in the luxury beauty selection, or browse the entire store. Just think of it as an easy way to save money or, if your employer contributes to your account, score free skincare and SPF products — especially if your funds are set to expire at the end of the year!
Anti-Aging Serum
Layer this under your makeup and your face will be protected from the sun’s harmful rays all day long. Its double-duty formula also fights off damage from pollution and other icky free radicals that are especially common in cities.
Buy It! Supergoop! SPF 30 Anti-Aging City Sunscreen Serum, $42; amazon.com
SPF Set
Throw this SPF duo designed for lips, face, and body in your beach bag or ski coat pocket for some fun in the sun. Apply it all over and your skin will look extra plump and glowy thanks to its moisturizing and anxiodiant-rich formula.
Buy It! Supergoop! Perfect Day Two in One Double Header SPF, $19; amazon.com
Celeb-Loved Sunscreen
If it’s good enough for Blake Lively, then it’s good enough for us! Take a cue from the star, who gave fans a special look at her beauty must-haves, and add this hydrating, non-comedogenic facial sunscreen that’s packed with ceramides to your stash.
Buy It! CeraVe Sensitive Skin Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50, $12.60 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com
Anti-Aging Eye Cream
Step up your skincare game with this rich cream that hydrates the skin around your eyes while it fights signs of aging. While you may already use a nighttime eye cream, this daytime option will ensure your most delicate skin is protected 24/7.
Buy It! Supergoop! Anti-Aging Oat Peptide Eye Cream SPF 37, $32; amazon.com
Minty Lip Balm
Treat your chapped lips to this moisturizing, mint-flavored balm that will both soothe and protect them.
Buy It! Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25, $8; amazon.com
CC Cream
Why layer on several products every morning, when you can use one to do it all? Shorten your daily beauty routine with this all-in-one CC cream, which features SPF 35 in a moisturizing foundation and concealer combo.
Buy It! Supergoop! Daily Correct CC Cream SPF 35-40, $36; amazon.com
Hydrating Body Oil
If you love the look and feel of popular tanning oils, but don’t want to expose your skin to the sun without protection, give this innovative alternative a go. This silky formula offers the same hydration and glow with powerful broad-spectrum 50 SPF protection.
Buy It! Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil with Meadowfoam SPF 50, $14; amazon.com
Moisturizer for Fine Lines
One part moisturizer, one part sunscreen, this lightweight Vichy face lotion is a must-have for those looking to protect their face daily while providing powerful hydration and antioxidants. And while most sunscreen products feel too heavy or greasy to wear under your makeup, this fast-absorbing option is great for layering.
Buy It! Vichy Capital Ideal Soleil Ultra-Light Face Sunscreen SPF 50, $25.50; amazon.com
Lightweight Makeup
Protect your skin from the sun with this creamy base, which is great for those who prefer light-coverage makeup or like to touch up on the go. Throw it in your gym bag and get ready post sweat-sesh fast, or use it daily as a base for the rest of your makeup. Shoppers can also get it in a warmer honey shade.
Buy It! Eau Thermale Avene High Protection Tinted Compact SPF 50 Sunscreen, $36; amazon.com
4.4-Star Sunscreen
With nearly 1,500 five-star reviews, this affordable face and body sunscreen is one of the retailer’s most popular. Available in four different levels of SPF protection, this vitamin E-rich and oil-free lotion is perfect for both daily use as well as the occasional beach trip.
Buy It! Sun Bum Original Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion 30 SPF, $13.95 (was $15.99); amazon.com
Vitamin C Moisturizer
If you’re not already incorporating vitamin C-infused products into your skincare routine, you’re missing out! The powerful ingredient helps skin look brighter by fading spots and evening skin tone while also protecting your skin against pollution and free radicals you’re exposed to throughout the day.
Buy It! Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $65; amazon.com
Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin
Don’t let your hypersensitivity prevent you from lathering up each day. This liquid sunscreen is oil-free, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, and hypoallergenic, making it ideal for those with all kinds of skin concerns.
Buy It! Neutrogena Face Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin, $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com