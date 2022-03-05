These Comfy Seamless Undies Have Shoppers Tossing Out All Their Other Pairs — and They're Under $2 Apiece
Finding comfortable underwear that don't lead to VPL (visible panty lines) can be a challenge. If you hate wearing thongs but love leggings, you've likely found yourself in this predicament before. Amazon shoppers are saying this Fruit of the Loom seamless style strikes all the right balances, though, like between being comfy "without being granny" and managing to remain stretchy while staying put. Another thing these undies get right? The price point: You can get a six-pack for up to 30 percent off on Amazon right now, making them just under $12 (or just under $2 a-panty).
These affordable finds have over 13,000 five-star ratings, with rave statements about how comfortable the 100-percent nylon material is, how well the pairs fit, and how effectively those dreaded panty lines are avoided. One five-star reviewer is even about to Marie Kondo her underwear drawer thanks to these, saying: "I'm throwing out all my current underwear … and replacing all of them with these. They are the best fitting most comfortable panties I've ever owned, including a 'secret' type! Plus they truly show no panty lines, even under leggings!"
Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Women's Seamless Underwear, $11.95 (orig. $16.98); amazon.com
Under a section labeled "Pros," another reviewer simply wrote, "Everything. Literally." To prove this, that person also uploaded photos of the backside of their jeans, adding: "It is so awkward trying to take a selfie of your jean-clad butt for these pictures, but someone has to do it. I hope you appreciate my sacrifice. It was worth it to share with the masses, the gift that is these underwear."
The pack is available in both regular and plus sizes, and you also have four different cuts to choose from: high, bikini, hipster, and low-rise. No matter which one you go with, each is made with smooth ribbon elastic designed to lie flat against the body and stay smooth under clothes (with no side seam pressing into your skin).
Shop the six-pack while you can for only $11.95, or waffle on it for long enough and then cave only to find that Amazon has unexpectedly changed them back to full price.
