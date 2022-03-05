These Comfy Seamless Undies Have Shoppers Tossing Out All Their Other Pairs — and They're Under $2 Apiece

These affordable finds have over 13,000 five-star ratings, with rave statements about how comfortable the 100-percent nylon material is, how well the pairs fit, and how effectively those dreaded panty lines are avoided. One five-star reviewer is even about to Marie Kondo her underwear drawer thanks to these, saying: "I'm throwing out all my current underwear … and replacing all of them with these. They are the best fitting most comfortable panties I've ever owned, including a 'secret' type! Plus they truly show no panty lines, even under leggings!"