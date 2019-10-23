Over 3,000 Shoppers Are ‘in Love’ With These Soft and Supportive Bras — and You Can Get a 3-Pack for Only $11

Image zoom

It’s tough to say if truly comfortable bras really exist. Sure, you have your “well, at least this doesn’t stab me in the ribs” bra, and your “I can take a deep breath without struggling” bra, but you shouldn’t have to settle for less-than-perfect undergarments. Take it from Amazon shoppers, who are tired of uncomfortable lingerie: Over 3,500 customers have flocked to these ultra comfy underwear (and never looked back), while hundreds are obsessed with these cute and affordable bralettes. So when we saw these raved-about, Fruit of the Loom Built Up Sports Bras climbing their way up Amazon’s charts — so much so that they’re number two best-sellers right now — we weren’t surprised.

While the cotton bras would definitely be considered super simple, no-frills undergarments, that’s exactly why thousands of shoppers say they’re purchasing multiple packs. Made out of 95 percent cotton, the bras come in packs of three for just over $10 (yes, that means you’re getting one for about $3!), and you can choose from band sizes between 34 and 50. The bras don’t have cups, so you can’t choose a cup size, but don’t fret — most reviewers say they fit just right.

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Built Up Sports Bras 3-Pack, $10.94; amazon.com

With more than 3,000 perfect five-star reviews, fans say the bras are the absolute comfiest they’ve come across thanks to their t-shirt material, unrestrictive support (“keeps ‘things’ in their proper place without feeling like I am wearing a boa constrictor”), and coverage.

“I had been looking for comfortable bras with minimal support for some time. In other words, I was looking for bras that were next to bra-less. These are the most comfortable bras, and offer just the amount of support that I was looking for. I wear them in the house, and out of the house. This is my new bra,” one shopper wrote. “If you are looking for a very comfortable bra for your girls, I believe you will like these. They have enough support to look nice in your clothing. I normally wear a 36, but ordered 38, and I am very satisfied with the fit. I hand wash them and do not put them in the dryer. I ordered 15 bras, and will be ordering more as soon as the colors that I want are available. And for the price? Excellent price — get them while they are hot!”

While the “sports bra” is in the product name, reviewers say they probably wouldn’t provide maximum support during vigorous exercise. However, if you wear them during light workouts or activities, they should be just fine. And if you’re unsure about sizing, just a quick comb through the reviews should help you — most customers mention their chest measurements, what size they purchased, and how it fit. Some shoppers do suggest sizing up if you don’t want that tight fit of typical sports bras.

Another reviewer wrote, “If you would’ve told me two years ago that a $4 bra would work, I would’ve never believed it. So I ordered one to start with and try it out. The minute I put it on, I fell in love! This is a great fitting, comfortable bra. So I immediately ordered about five more. My favorite colors are the black and nude. I have about 20 of these now. These wash and dry very well. The ones that I have from two years ago still look like new. My ‘bra drawer’ is getting hard to close now. I have to stop buying these. Fruit of the Loom, don’t ever stop making these! Best bra around.”

Super affordable bras that are comfy, supportive, and will make you feel like you’re wearing next to nothing? We’re sold.