These Under-$10 Cotton Bras Are Lightweight and Breathable for Summer — and over 17,000 Shoppers Love Them
Sometimes, putting on a bra feels like an exceptionally dreaded activity — and it's even worse when temperatures and humidity reach seasonal highs. Unfortunately, going braless isn't always an option, but you can find a supportive undergarment that feels like the next best thing. According to Amazon shoppers, Fruit of the Loom's front closure bra that's made of lightweight, breathable cotton is pretty much a summertime savior.
Over 17,000 customers have given the style a five-star rating — and when you consider how divisive bra shape and fit can be, that's a very impressive number of testimonials. "They not only fit, are comfortable, and give both support and coverage, but they are super inexpensive," one reviewer raved. "These are now my go-to favorite bras for running around in the hot summer days."
Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra, $15.88 for two (was $24); amazon.com
The bra has wide straps, much like a typical sports bra, and a scoop neckline that offers moderate coverage. It's unlined, which makes it especially lightweight, and its hook-and-eye closures are in the front, making it easy to put on and take off. Shoppers who have had breast surgery especially recommend it during the healing period afterwards — its material and supportive fit make it comfortable, even against tender skin.
"They fit well, wash well, and though I've worn these a lot the last few weeks, they still look brand new," another reviewer wrote. "The style is more supportive than similar sports bras that slip on/off, and I appreciate that. … The hooks and eyes are close together so there's no worry about any gaps where the bra closes, and I haven't experienced the type of ride-up I sometimes get with slip-on sports bras."
Other shoppers add that the sides of the bra under the armpit are comfortable and don't dig in, and the front hooks don't leave marks on the skin, either. Many love the bra for everyday wear, but those with larger breasts don't recommend it for high-impact activity. Unlike typical sports bras, it doesn't result in a ″uniboob″ appearance, but rather gives subtle shape and separation. The front closure bra is sold by band size, and most reviewers recommend sizing up one, as it runs slightly small.
If you're searching for a bra that will keep you cool and comfortable all summer long, Fruit of the Loom's cotton option may just be your perfect match — and with prices all marked down to $10 or less per bra, it's tempting to stock up on several.
