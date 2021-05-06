Shoppers Say These Sweat-Wicking Underwear Can Stand Up to Texas Summers
It’s time to devise a plan for keeping cool in the rapidly approaching summer temperatures. Beyond putting away the space heater you’ve been cozying up with to make room for an air conditioning unit, there’s an unexpected seasonal refresh you may want to consider. Hint: It’s in your underwear drawer.
Just as cooling dresses combat the heat by keeping you dry, sweat-wicking underwear can be a real game changer. The best part? You don’t have to spend a lot to make the swap, since the cooling style Amazon shoppers have named “the holy grail of underwear” will cost you less than $6 a pair.
A best-seller in Amazon’s women’s underwear category, Fruit of the Loom’s Moisture Wicking Coolblend Panties are winning over thousands of customers. They say they keep them cooler than their normal cotton pairs during the “sweltering summer months.”
Buy It! Fruit Of The Loom Moisture Wicking Coolblend Panties Bikini 4-Pack, $10.98–$21.69; amazon.com
“I need to be outside in the heat for hours a day,” said a self-identified dog trainer, “in Texas summers that leaves me drenched in sweat and that really irritates my skin. I was so glad to see a commercial for these panties and I'm even more thrilled to know they really do work at wicking moisture away so it doesn't sit on your skin all day.
The secret to the underwear’s performance is its fabric blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, which come together to create a breathable and sweat-wicking material. The pack of four comes in a low bikini cut as well as a higher-cut style, and the pairs in both have built-in cotton liners and tagless designs that won’t scratch you.
No matter how cooling they may be, a pair of underwear is only as good as its ability to hold up to wash and wear. And according to shoppers, these pass the test with flying colors.
“I keep coming back and ordering more of these great undies,” said one reviewer. “I’ve been ordering them for two plus years. They hold up great in the normal washer and dryer cycles, year after year. I have yet to throw a pair away. I run and do Crossfit and sweat a lot and these are the most comfortable underwear I've found. [They] stay snug without pinching me or showing lines through my yoga pants.”
Ready or not, summer is almost here. Give yourself an edge on staying cool and comfortable by making the switch to these sweat-wicking underwear ahead of time.
Buy It! Fruit Of The Loom Moisture Wicking Coolblend Panties High-Cut 4-Pack, $12.99–$23.19; amazon.com
Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.