This Soft Underwear Brand Secretly Makes the ‘Best Face Masks’ — and They’re Not Even $1 Each for Prime Day

When you need comfy, lightweight undergarments, Fruit of the Loom probably comes to mind. Known for its soft cotton creations, the iconic company is responsible for some of Amazon customers’ favorite sports bras, underwear, and t-shirts. And now that face masks are as essential as, well, underwear, it’s only natural that Fruit of the Loom is stepping up with an extra-soft face covering, too.

Launched earlier this year, the 100 percent cotton masks are an easy way to meet mask recommendations by the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention. The pull-on design is made with three layers of breathable cotton that shoppers say is super soft even before washing. It also has stretchy elastic ear loops that ensure a close fit against the skin without unwanted gaping.

Constructed to last up to 15 washes, the masks come in either packs of 50 or packs of 100. While that might seem excessive for a reusable mask, reviewers say the low price point makes them a top pick for families that don’t want to run out of face masks between laundry days. Plus, the lightweight style is ideal for exercising, which means it’s easy to grab a fresh mask for each workout.

As if shoppers needed yet another reason to be obsessed with the cloth covering, users say it’s optimal for glasses wearers. That’s because the mask barely causes any fogging and is made with a flat-lay elastic that sits comfortably under glasses’ temples.

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Reusable Cotton Masks, Pack of 50, $31.49 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Called “the best face mask” by a handful of reviewers, the reusable masks can even be used for arts and crafts. Their all-cotton construction can easily be tie-dyed to match different wardrobes — or to channel this Jennifer Aniston-approved style trend — or embroidered, which is probably your new pandemic hobby.

Understandably, the only complaint about these comfy masks are that they loosely look like underwear. However, shoppers say they’re so comfy, they’re willing to look past the resemblance to their favorite pair of tighty-whities — especially when the price point is less than $1 per mask.