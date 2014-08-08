You think you’re a “Last Night’s Look: Love It or Leave It” addict? You should stop by the office sometime to see us passionately debating, defending and delighting in celeb styles — the good, the bad and the wacky. This week, we round up two looks we were loving and one that didn’t quite do it for us — check ’em out below and let us know your faves in the comments!

Megan Fox mini dresses, Katie Holmes sheer shirt



Andrew Toth/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty; Johns PKI/Splash News Online

Love It: Megan Fox’s ‘Modest for Megan’ Mini. We all know how insanely hot Fox‘s body is (and her face … and her hair…). On the red carpet, the actress definitely follows the style adage, ‘If you got it, flaunt it.’ So seeing her crazy-toned legs on display on The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle press tour is no surprise. But I love how she kept it a little more covered up on top in this metallic jacquard Dolce & Gabbana dress at SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. The strappy silver Brian Atwood sandals were the perfect adds to complete the look. I also want to give the actress a style shoutout for the graphic black-and-white Oscar de la Renta top and skirt she wore to the N.Y.C. premiere of the film. The hemline wasn’t crazy-short (shocker!), and it’s refreshing to see her wearing something that we could also see on, you know, Taylor Swift. –Brittany Talarico, Associate Style Editor

Love It: Taylor Schilling’s Unexpected Color Combo. My only complaint about Orange Is the New Black is that we never see Taylor out of her prison duds. But off screen, when she does ditch the orange, the star sure knows how to experiment with other shades. Her latest look — an eggplant Roland Mouret sheath paired with red patent leather pumps — was easily my favorite of the week. Taylor proved that sometimes less is more, using a sleek hairstyle, simple dress and minimal jewelry to let the bold hues take center stage. — Whitney Little, Editor of Engagement