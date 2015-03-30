These two young stars stepped out with fresh-dyed locks!

From Debby Ryan to Lily Allen, These Are the Weekend Star Hair Changes You Need to Know About

With temps starting to heat up, some stars are welcoming the warmer weather by lightening up their locks with some bold new hues. Just this weekend, three stars (Debby Ryan, Ariel Winter and Lily Allen) debuted major mane changes — from a purple hue to blue dip-dyed tips — and all three shades deserve your immediate attention.

Image Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage; Fitzroy Barrett/Splash News



JB Lacroix/WireImage; Fitzroy Barrett/Splash News

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Actress Debby Ryan left behind her signature fiery hue, debuting a much bolder look on the orange carpet at the Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday: a light lavender hair color.

The star originally shared her mane change on Instagram a day before the award show, showcasing her purple locks with the caption: “braid brigade.”

Previously, the star ditched her red shade for a short stint as a blonde, and then reverted back to her original hair color.

Ariel Winter hair



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ariel Winter also unveiled a new look at the KCAs: She added a touch of blue to her raven-black hue. It appears the star dip-dyed her ends a light-blue shade, which she showed off at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Saturday.

And finally, singer Lily Allen is back to blonde! The star shared her bright new shade and shorter do with fans on her Instagram last week.

“@themartyharper just got me blonde . ??,” she captioned the snapshot of her new blunt bob and freshly dyed lighter locks.

Before the blunt cut, the singer’s hair was previously a shade of gray (and before that, purple, and before that, “sunset“) with a chin-length bob. So it’s safe to assume the blonde isn’t here to stay, but it’s pretty cute in the meantime.

What do you think of the stars’ new dos? Love the purple hair on Debby? What about Ariel’s blue dip-dyed tips? Are you into Lily’s blonde hue? Sound off below!