Could this Halloween costume be any funnier?

On the heels of Friends’ 25th Anniversary pandemonium, the sitcom’s iconic Thanksgiving turkey scene is now a Halloween costume, available on firebox.com for $38.99.

As fans will remember, Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) goes as far as shoving an uncooked turkey on her head to cheer up then-boyfriend Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) after unintentionally causing him to lose a toe. Also worth noting: she accessorized the bird with a red fez hat and yellow sunglasses.

NBC. Inset: Firebox

The hilarious charade in the season 5 episode titled “The One with All the Thanksgivings” prompts Chandler to accidentally tell Monica that he loves her for the first time ever — and the rest is history.

Now, in what might be the simplest but most effective Halloween costume ever, Firebox is giving Friends fans a chance to recreate the memorable scene with this “Giant Turkey Mask” (fez hat and see-through mesh sunglasses attached).

On the London-based retailer’s website, the product description reads, “Need to cheer your quasi-flatmate up around Thanksgiving? This mask will do the trick.”

“Pop it on your head and shimmy on over to their apartment,” the description continues. “The fez and sunglasses are attached so you don’t have to worry about putting them on separately and the turkey itself is made of fabric instead of… meat. Much cleaner than putting a real turkey on your head.”

Although the brand isn’t making any promises, the company also writes: “Who knows, perhaps they might even accidentally admit that they love you!”

Under the “product features” section of the website, Firebox encourages customers to “Stick it on and get shimmying.”

The home, lifestyle and accessories brand offers the same Friends-inspired design in a coffee cup — or rather a “Turkey Mug” — and a “Heated Huggable Turkey,” which is described as a “lap warmer.”

The microwavable companion, which resembles a stuffed animal, provides two hours of warmth and is available for $25.99.

“Sod the pressure cooker, all you need to get this turkey sizzling is a turn in the microwave,” the product description reads. “Snuggle up to it and feel the same fuzzy feelings of love that someone whose mate just confessed to being in love with them might feel.”